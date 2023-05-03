It’s the time of year when rhubarb’s red stalks and large leaves span our spring gardens.
Rhubarb is recognized by many across West Virginia as the “pie plant.” Rhubarb is an edible perennial that is a member of the buckwheat family. There are over 60 varieties of rhubarb that can be grown. Rhubarb is a fruit with high acidity, which gives it a tart flavor.
Rhubarb is 95 percent water and is a significant source of Vitamins A and C. It also contains calcium and potassium. While it’s low in fats and carbohydrates, its high acidity requires the addition of sugar, which can greatly add to the caloric content.
Rhubarb performs best in well-drained, fertile soils that are high in organic matter. Harvest rhubarb when the stalks are approximately 10 to 15 inches long. Hold the stalk near its base and cut the stalk with a sharp knife. Discard the large leaf blades as they are poisonous to humans. Again, only the stems are edible. If you have more rhubarb than you can use at one time, simply chop it into small pieces, place it in a plastic bag and freeze it for later use.
If interested in planting your own rhubarb, according to the Extension Service, rhubarb can be established by planting crowns in early spring or in fall after dormancy occurs. The crowns should be planted about 4 feet apart with roots 1 to 2 inches below the soil surface. During the first year, do not harvest the stalks and remove seed stalks once plants appear to be well established. Harvest stalks the following year by cutting at the base of the stalk, and remember to discard leaves.
Rhubarb Blueberry Crisp
Topping
- 1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1⁄2 cup flour
- 1⁄2 cup old fashioned rolled oats
- 1⁄4 cup melted margarine
Fruit filling
- 3 cups chopped rhubarb
- 3 cups blueberries
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1⁄2 cup sugar
- 1 cup cranberry juice
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Mix the brown sugar, flour and oats in a bowl. Stir in the margarine. Set aside. Spread the rhubarb and blueberries in an 8-inch baking dish. In a 2-3 quart saucepan, mix cornstarch and sugar and stir in the juice. Cook over medium heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Add the vanilla and pour mixture over the rhubarb and blueberries. Crumble the oat mixture on top of the fruit. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Serve warm or cold. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Rhubarb Strawberry Topping
This sauce is excellent as a topping for ice cream, pancakes, waffles, pound cake, and a bowl of fresh fruit, gingerbread or yogurt. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
- 10 stalks rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 cups hulled, quartered strawberries
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1 cup orange juice
- Zest of one orange, grated
- Zest of one lemon, grated
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
In a large heavy saucepan, combine all ingredients and stir well. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
Reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, skimming of foam as it collects.
Remove from heat and allow it to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate. Serve cold or warm. Reheat if desired. Keeps for 4 days in the refrigerator. Makes 8 cups.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam
- 5 cups rhubarb cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 pkg. (3 oz.) strawberry gelatin
Mix rhubarb, pineapple, and sugar. Let stand 30 minutes. Bring slowly to a boil and cook for 12 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add gelatin. Stir until dissolved. Fill jam glasses and seal. Yield: about 4-1/2 pints of jam.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Rhubarb Pie
- 4 cups rhubarb, cut in ½-inch pieces
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1-1/4 cups sugar
- 2 Tbsp. grated lemon rind
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/3 cup honey
- 2½ cups flour
Mix and let stand until sugar is dissolved. Makes a 9-inch pie, two crusts. Bake at 450 for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 and bake 35-40 minutes more.
Recipe Source: Michigan State University Extension Service
Rhubarb Strawberry Jelly
- 1 quart rhubarb, cut very fine
- 2 quarts ripe strawberries
- 6 cups sugar
- 6 oz. commercial pectin
Cut rhubarb very fine. Crush the ripe strawberries. Combine and bring to a boil. Squeeze juice through jelly bag. Use 3-1/2 cups juice. Combine with sugar and bring to a boil. Add 1 bottle pectin and boil 1 minute. Remove from heat and skim. Pour into hot, sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Adjust caps. Process 5 minutes in a boiling water bath.
Yields 6 to 7 half-pints.
Recipe Source: University of Alaska Extension Service
Unbeatable Rhubarb Bars
- 1-1/2 cups cut up rhubarb
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 cup flaked or shredded coconut
- 4 drops red food coloring, if using green rhubarb
- 1/2 cup sifted flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt (if desired)
- 1/2 tsp. soda
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 cup uncooked oatmeal
- 1/3 cup melted butter or margarine
For filling, combine rhubarb, 1/2 cup brown sugar, water and lemon juice in saucepan. Cook over medium heat until tender, stirring frequently. Add cornstarch and cook, stirring, until thick. Cool.
For crumb base and topping, sift together flour, salt and soda into bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup brown sugar, oatmeal and coconut. Add butter or margarine, mixing until mixture is crumbly. Press half of crumb mixture into greased 8-inch-square pan. Spread with filling. Cover with remaining crumb mixture, pressing lightly. Bake in preheated moderate oven, 350 for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool and cut into bars. Makes 2 dozen.
Recipe Source: University of Alaska Extension Service
Tart Rhubarb Salad
- 4 cups diced rhubarb
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 cup water
- 1-3/4 cups cold water
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 (11 oz.) cans mandarin oranges, drained*
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 pint heavy cream, whipped
- 1 (6 oz.) pkg. strawberry gelatin
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
*Reserve orange juice, Use as part of cold water ingredient.
Combine rhubarb, 1 cup water, sugar and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until rhubarb is tender but not mushy. Remove from heat; add gelatin, stirring until dissolved. Add 1-3/4 cups cold liquid and lemon juice. Chill until partially set. Fold in oranges. Spread evenly into 13x9x2 pan; chill until firm. Combine whipped cream, vanilla and marshmallows. Cover and refrigerate several hours. Cut salad into squares, place on lettuce leaf; top with whipped cream mixture (or dairy sour cream). Dust lightly with nutmeg.
Recipe Source: Michigan State University Extension Service
Rhubarb Tea Bread
- 3 eggs
- 2 tsp. soda
- 1 cup salad oil
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 cups firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 2-1/2 cups rhubarb, finely diced
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour (or 1½ cups whole wheat flour, unsifted)
Beat eggs, salad oil, brown sugar and vanilla in an electric mixer bowl until thick and foamy. In an electric mixer bowl, combine 3 eggs, 1 cup salad oil, 2 cups firmly packed brown sugar, and 2 tsps. vanilla; beat until thick and foamy. Stir rhubarb and walnuts into mix with spoon. In a separate bowl, combine flour, soda, ground cinnamon, salt, baking powder, ground nutmeg and allspice. Add to rhubarb mixture and stir gently just until blended. Divide the batter equally between 2 greased 5 x 9-inch loaf pans. Bake in a 350º oven for 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes, turn out on a wire rack to cool thoroughly. Makes 2 loaves.
Recipe Source: Michigan State University Extension Service
Rhubarb Squares
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3/4 cup oatmeal
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Crumble together and press half of mixture into large cake pan. Cover with 4 cups rhubarb cut into thin slices. Cook until very thick: 1 cup white sugar 2 Tbsp cornstarch 1 cup water 1 tsp vanilla Cook the sugar, water, cornstarch and vanilla until thick and pour over rhubarb. Sprinkle with remaining oatmeal mixture. Bake at 350º for one hour. Serve warm or cold. May be topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Recipe Source: Michigan State University Extension Service
