In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

It’s the time of year when rhubarb’s red stalks and large leaves span our spring gardens. 

Rhubarb is recognized by many across West Virginia as the “pie plant.”  Rhubarb is an edible perennial that is a member of the buckwheat family. There are over 60 varieties of rhubarb that can be grown.  Rhubarb is a fruit with high acidity, which gives it a tart flavor. 

0503 recipes 3.jpeg
0503 recipes 1.jpg
0503 recipes 2.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.