Sympathy is extended to the Crane family on the death of Glen II of Capon Bridge. He was born Oct. 25, 1957 and passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Glen was a graduate of Hampshire High School, class of 1975, and grew up with his siblings in Capon Bridge. He was a mechanic and auto restorer. His parents were Kathleen and the late Glen Crane of Capon Bridge.
Summer is now in full swing and with it hot weather, storms and power outages. On Thursday afternoon, I was working in my beauty shop with a full schedule planned. Suddenly, the power blinked off and back on, then off again. I waited a few moments hoping for a flicker of light. Nothing happened. I called Potomac Edison and made a report just as my next client arrived. Power came back on. I began shampooing my client and power went off again. Again, I placed a trouble call and reported the outage. Then I began telephoning my list of clients to reschedule. Most of them were already en route and began arriving. They all agreed to get their haircut and leave with wet hair. My perm wave client agreed to wait until I called before driving down from Capon Springs. It was an exciting afternoon, and made me realize how dependent we are on electricity. Fortunately, power was restored about 2 hours later and I was able to complete my workday. I want to thank my clients for their understanding and patience.
Fruits of the summer are arriving on tables everywhere. Fresh asparagus, luscious strawberries, and tomatoes and cantaloupe are some of my favorites. I don’t have a garden but I do live in the vicinity of Jonny Oates fruit stand. I found some wonderful cantaloupes there and really enjoyed them.
I was excited to sign up for the WV lottery for those who have had their Covid shots. Many prizes including money, a pickup truck, holiday stays at state parks, guns and education were listed. Check out the article in the Hampshire Review about the lottery.
Our knitting and crochet club has gone to a summer schedule. We will be meeting on the 2nd Monday of each month at 2 p.m. at the parsonage until September. We will resume our weekly schedule then.
Our book club at the Capon Bridge Library will meet on Wednesday, June 16, at 2 p.m. The book we will be discussing is titled “The Forgotten Garden” by Kate Morton.
Our cicada music is still with us and will be around a few more weeks. Although they live underground as nymphs for life cycles of 13 to 17 years, when they emerge as adults their life span is only about 6 weeks. Be sure and listen carefully to see when that eerie silence occurs. Enjoy your summer. o
