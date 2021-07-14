Reaching out to others
LEVELS — A small house was purchased in September 1984 in the Points-Levels area by R. Wayne and Bonnie Stotler and designated as a meeting place for the Community Fellowship Church.
Throughout the next 28 years, many changes have been made — actually a complete facelift — and even today it is going through a building process for a new foyer and acquiring a steeple.
Community Fellowship, although its primary desire is to reach others with the gospel, is a constantly growing church with its outreach ministry.
Some of the church’s outreach includes the God’s Helping Hands Food Pantry that has been helping others for over 20 years. Currently, it is serving over 75 families monthly with food and clothing.
It has helped over 120 families each year with new toys and food at the annual Christmas House at no cost to the families. It founded CFC School of Ministry in 2002 and carries children’s youth programs.
In May 2011, the church held its first Samaritans Bash and gave away a washer and dryer, a refrigerator and a riding lawn mower with all proceeds going for aid to surrounding communities.
In addition, the church offers to the community the use of a new multipurpose building, located across the road.
Community Fellowship Church offers services for all ages, from nursery up.
Pastor Wayne and Bonnie remain the leaders of the rural church and they extend a warm invitation to all who would like attend any or all of its services. The church is located on the road to Levels.
