4Hers

4-H’ers pose before the 2013 Older Member’s Conference banquet. Pictured (left to right) are Chief of the Mingo tribe, Ryan Kerns; Allison Brill; Robbie Paugh; Jonathon Coleman; Madison Draper; Bailey Coleman; Audreanna Haines; Mackenzie Kerns and Brooke Davis.

100 years ago – 1923

West Virginia’s two principal highways, the Midland Trail, extending from Huntington to White Sulphur Springs, and the Northwestern Turnpike from Parkersburg to Winchester, Va., will be completely hard surfaced by the end of next season, if plans of the state’s road commission materializes. Thirty miles of the Northwestern turnpike in Preston and Taylor counties will be awarded to contractors June 12 by the road commission. This highway then will be under contract in its entirety. One then can leave Parkersburg and travel east to West Union, Clarksburg, Grafton, Aurora, nine miles through Maryland to Gormania, Mt. Storm, New Creek, Romney to the Virginia line about 14 miles from Winchester.

