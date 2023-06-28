4-H’ers pose before the 2013 Older Member’s Conference banquet. Pictured (left to right) are Chief of the Mingo tribe, Ryan Kerns; Allison Brill; Robbie Paugh; Jonathon Coleman; Madison Draper; Bailey Coleman; Audreanna Haines; Mackenzie Kerns and Brooke Davis.
West Virginia’s two principal highways, the Midland Trail, extending from Huntington to White Sulphur Springs, and the Northwestern Turnpike from Parkersburg to Winchester, Va., will be completely hard surfaced by the end of next season, if plans of the state’s road commission materializes. Thirty miles of the Northwestern turnpike in Preston and Taylor counties will be awarded to contractors June 12 by the road commission. This highway then will be under contract in its entirety. One then can leave Parkersburg and travel east to West Union, Clarksburg, Grafton, Aurora, nine miles through Maryland to Gormania, Mt. Storm, New Creek, Romney to the Virginia line about 14 miles from Winchester.
50 years ago – 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Lynus Kidwell spent last week visiting their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Breznitsky, Brunswick, Maine. They also spent some time at Cape Cod, Mass., and other points of interest in the New England States.
Brenda Hoover See, a senior at Glenville State College, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
LEHEW – Mr. and Mrs. Steve Miller and children, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Anderson and children, Lehew, motored to Hershey, Pa., the past weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. John Ramey and children, Front Royal, Va., Mrs. Ray Anderson, Lehew, motored to Cass, W.Va., and took the train ride to Bald Knob on Saturday.
Junior Roy Stickley, who is stationed in Mannheim, Germany, is spending his furlough with his mother, Mrs. Louise Stickley, at Chert Mt.
40 years ago – 1983
Multiflora rose eradication is the No. 1 agricultural problem in need of a research solution in West Virginia according to a survey of state vocational agriculture teachers and West Virginia University Extension agents.
Kenny Rinker has been selected as head football coach at Stonewall Jackson High School of Mount Jackson, Va. Kenny is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd E. Rinker of Augusta.
30 years ago – 1993
Romney American Legion Post 91 continued to dominate American Legion play last week with 2 wins against Maryland teams and a double header sweep over Buckhannon to move to a 10- 0 record. Travus Oates picked up the win for Romney.
Hitting highlights included a single and triple by Steve Snaggs and 2 hits by Bradley Davidson.
Nancy Alkire, instructor at Capon Bridge Elementary and Gary Wagoner, instructor at HHS have been awarded Golden Apple Achiever certificates from Ashland Oil Inc. Ashland presents the certificate as part of its Teacher Achievement Awards program.
20 years ago – 2003
Ernie and Jo Schreiver and children Kim and Danny of Omaha, Neb., recently spent several days in town with their cousin, Ed Morgret, and family. Nicholas Morgret left last week for Carbondale, Ill., where he plans to spend some time. Visiting with Virginia Baude are sons Alan, Hyattsville, Md.; and Mark and grandchildren, Aubrey and David, Folsom, Calif.
10 years ago – 2013
JACKSON’S MILL — Local 4-H members represented Hampshire County during this year’s Older Member’s Conference at West Virginia’s State 4-H Camp in Lewis County.
Older Member’s Conference is designed to provide 4-H members with personal development experiences to help them better understand themselves and to display more personal confidence when assuming leadership positions. Campers participated in educational workshops and assemblies, listened to guest speakers, participated in healthy recreation, participated in Council Circles and interacted with 4-H’ers from across the state of West Virginia.
Music lovers gathered at Wapocoma Camp Ground for the 5th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival Saturday. The festival ran all day and featured well-known acts as well as local and smaller bands, local food and craft vendors, raffles and a large fireworks show at sunset. As usual, admission was free after an $8 parking fee, and no alcohol or coolers were allowed past the admission gates.
