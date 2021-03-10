It has been just over a year since I moved to Romney and, at the time of writing this, just under a year since I was scheduled to deliver a devotional at the Ministerial Association’s Lenten Lunch on this very passage, “Then Jesus, crying with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.’ Having said this, he breathed his last.” (Luke 23:46, NRSV).
As it turned out, I did not deliver that devotional, as the week I was scheduled to speak was the 1st week of the pandemic. I have often felt that last year’s Lent simply never ended, except instead of giving up meat, or sugar, or some other minor vice, we have taken up anxiety.
Anxiety over Covid, over missed time and events with family and friends. We have missed graduations, weddings and even funerals.
We have grasped for control, picking up home workouts. We have tried to learn new skills or to improve old ones, gardening, cooking, baking and, of course, Zoom, Teams, Schoology and countless other online tools and platforms as we have tried to make life as comfortable and familiar as we possibly can.
“Then Jesus, crying with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.’ Having said this, he breathed his last.”
Idolatry has never really gone away. We may not be making golden statues or making burnt offerings and sacrifices to Caesar, but we are always finding fresh ways to build our idols and the chief among them has always been control. Others might bring up money, or power — but those are only idolized as means to control.
Years ago, I worked for a church and youth center in Northern Ireland, just outside Belfast. Most days, I was on my own to cover the 2 miles from my apartment to the church, but on Sundays I could usually get a lift from another church member in the next apartment building over.
It was always a strange experience, getting into that passenger seat on what I never stopped thinking of as the driver’s side of the car. It never stopped being disorienting, sitting on the left side of the car with no steering wheel or pedals even as I instinctively felt for the brake whenever I thought we were going a bit too fast.
“Then Jesus, crying with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.’ Having said this, he breathed his last.”
Had I been driving on those roads, I am certain I would have caused an accident because all of my instincts and reflexes were wrong, were all calibrated for a steering wheel on the left and for driving on the right, and, importantly, for operating the gear shift on a manual transmission with my right hand.
The safest thing I could do was to sit back, let go, and let Louise do the driving.
“Then Jesus, crying with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.’ Having said this, he breathed his last.”
These are the final words of Jesus (before the resurrection) in Luke’s Gospel. Jesus, the only one to walk this earth who was ever truly in control, who has healed the sick, cast out demons, and raised the dead lets go of his control and turns himself over to the Father. May we do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.