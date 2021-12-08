WVU clinical drug trial will treat eye cancer
Mark McLaughlin — a researcher with the WVU Cancer Institute and Modulation Therapeutics Inc. — and his colleagues are developing a cancer treatment that zeroes in on the diseased cells with more precision. Based on extensive preclinical research, they have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin human trials of a new drug to treat eye-cancer.
The team designed the drug — called MTI-201 — to treat uveal melanoma after the cancer has traveled to another part of the body.
Uveal melanoma is the most common form of eye cancer, but it’s a rare disease overall.
MTI-201 achieves its precision by homing in on a specific biomarker. This biomarker is a protein — or “receptor” — that is overabundant in uveal melanoma cells. Because the receptor isn’t as plentiful in healthy cells, the drug doesn’t destroy them.
“The invention, really, is a targeting ligand that seeks out and interacts with that overexpressed receptor,” said School of Pharmacy professor Lori Hazlehurst.
Hazlehurst is the associate director of basic research for the Cancer Institute, a WVCTSI-supported researcher and, along with McLaughlin, a cofounder of Modulation Therapeutics.
Once the actinium reaches the surface of a tumor cell, it penetrates the cell within seconds.
“It irradiates the cell from the inside out,” McLaughlin said.
They founded Modulation Therapeutics — a WVU-based startup company — in 2011. An early discovery and translational drug development company, Modulation Therapeutics is housed in the Cancer Institute and received funding from the National Cancer Institute’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program.
This is the 1st investigational new drug application that the FDA has awarded Modulation Therapeutics.
