CAPON BRIDGE — A motorcycle ride starting at Capon Bridge’s American Legion post Saturday will benefit K9s for Warriors.
A $5 breakfast will be served during registration from 9 to 11 at Post 137 on Cold Stream Road. The ride through Hampshire County should be done by 4 p.m.
Registration is $10 or $15 for plus-1.
K9s for Warriors pairs support dogs with veterans who need their companionship.
“If they’ve got a dog, they’ve got something to come home to,” said retired Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Kuz, who is organizing Saturday’s 4th annual ride.
He noted that 20 veterans a day kill themselves.
“If we can save just one veteran’s life, it’s worth it,” Kuz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.