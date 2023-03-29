John 11:1-45 tells us of Lazarus, the beloved friend of Jesus.
Lazarus was taken ill so his sisters contacted Jesus to tell him how serious the situation was. Implied is that Jesus’ presence and healing power were needed.
But Jesus tarried and by the time he got to Bethany, Lazarus had died and had been buried. All believed he was as dead as the bones Ezekiel saw in the Valley of Dry Bones.
But just as God had those dry bones come to life again, so Jesus bought Lazarus back from the dead.
During this Lenten Season, it is good that we look at the Lazarus story. I would argue that you and I were much like Lazarus in the tomb when we were not part of a community of faith.
We were bound up in our selfish desires and pursuits as tightly as the bandages that encased Lazarus. Looking only to our wants and desires, we were blinded by those pursuits, believing we could find happiness and contentment in things, or status, or power.
And then, we heard a voice calling us. Each of us heard our name called, beckoning us to come out of that dark place where we had chosen to be.
We were invited to come out into the light of day. That was the beginning of a new life, a transformed life for each of us.
I am grateful for Lent for several reasons. It is during this time that I can look at how far God has led me. It is an opportunity for me to see how much closer I have grown in my walk.
Don’t think that is my doing. Yes, I may be open at times to respond to the calling, but, make no mistake, whatever strides that have been made, they are the results of God’s grace, not Alanna’s effort.
Lent forces me to examine those areas of my life that are still in need of God’s grace and mercy. Lent also gives me the opportunity to focus on God’s unending grace and mercy.
As I examine a particular Lenten Study, I am once again reminded that my walk is strengthened when I pray and study regularly.
But it is also strengthened when I look beyond myself and serve. This includes first, in serving God, but it is also in serving others.
Helping with recycling or at the Food Pantry enables me to meet others while improving the community in which I live. In my giving of time and resources, I am following a path that leads me closer to my Creator.
I said earlier that each of us has been called by name for a specific purpose. We each have come to realize the God we serve has a plan for each of us.
When we answer that call and choose to leave the tomb we created, we come into the light of a new day. We realize that it is in this new day that we find the peace, the contentment, and the joy that we were seeking in that tomb.
As you continue on your walk, may the God of grace and love continue to lead you.
First published March 25, 2020.
