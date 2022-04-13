Beets, a super vegetable also called by its botanical name Beta Vulgaris, is suited for full or partial sun exposer to adequately grow. This rapid growing, cool-seasoned crop comes in many different shapes and a variety of colors including yellow, white or red bulbs.
In comparison to other crops, beets are temperature resilient and are able to survive freezing temperatures as well as frost, which makes them a low-maintenance long season crop. Beets can be planted in 50 degrees F temperatures, which make them perfect for planting in the early months of March and April as well as late June and September. Beets are low in calories with the highest content of sugar across all other vegetables. Aside from this, beets contain no cholesterol but include a source of vitamins, minerals, iron and dietary fiber. Beets have been known to treat anemia, cancer, indigestion, respiratory problems, kidney disorders and helps to improve blood circulation. Below are healthy beet recipes to try in your home.
Cucumber Beet Salad
1 head leaf lettuce
1 head romaine lettuce
2 medium cucumbers
1 medium beet, cooked, chilled and grated
Dressing
3 Tbsp. orange juice
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. honey
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. grated orange peel
1/4 cup canola or olive oil
Salt to taste
Separate the leaf lettuce and romaine heads into individual leaves, wash and blot dry with a paper towel. Tear leaves into bite-size pieces, and fill large salad bowl. Cover with damp paper toweling and refrigerate until serving time.
Meanwhile, scrub and cut cucumbers in half lengthwise and then crosswise to create thin half-moons; refrigerate.
Combine orange and lemon juices, honey, mustard, and orange peel in small bowl; whisk in oil and season to taste with salt.
To assemble salad, pour about half the dressing over the lettuce and toss to coat. Arrange cucumbers in center and beets around the cucumbers. Serve remaining dressing on the side.
Roasted Red Vegetables
Beets
Red potatoes
Olive oil
Minced garlic
Black pepper
Dill weed
Toss sliced beets and red potatoes in olive oil, minced garlic, black pepper, and dill weed. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour until tender.
Beet and Feta Cheese Salad
4 medium beets
2 oz. feta cheese
2 Tbsp. parsley
Dressing
3 Tbsp. lemon juice
3 Tbsp. olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
Boil the beet on medium heat for 45 minutes or until knife easily pierces through. The skin will easily peel off. After removing the skin, chop the beet into cubes and do the same with feta cheese. Roughly chop the parsley. Combine beet, feta cheese, parley with lemon vinaigrette and serve.
For the dressing, mix all ingredients together in a bowl and whisk slightly.
Beets and Carrot Salad
1 carrot, sliced thin or coarsely grated
1⁄4 cup minced fresh onion
2 Tbsp. light mayonnaise
1⁄4 tsp. each salt and pepper
1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro (optional)
1 can (15 oz.) beets, diced and drained or 6 (2-inch round) cooked from fresh and diced
Cook carrots (if desired) until just tender. Try microwave or steaming. In a medium bowl, combine onion, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and cilantro, if desired. Add beets and carrots and stir to coat evenly. Serve warm or cold.
Pickled Beets
7 lbs. of 2- to 2-1/2-inch diameter beets
4 cups vinegar (5 percent)
1-1/2 tsp. canning or pickling salt
2 cups sugar
2 cups water
2 cinnamon sticks
12 whole cloves
Sliced onion (optional)
Wash beets well. Do not peel beets and leave 1 inch of stem and roots to prevent color bleeding. Cover with boiling water and cook until tender, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Drain, discard liquid and cool beets. Trim off roots and stems; slip off skins. Small beets can be pickled whole. Larger beets can be sliced in 1/4 inch slices or diced.
To make pickling brine, combine vinegar, salt, sugar and water in a stainless steel, enamelware or glass saucepan. Put spices in cheesecloth bag and add to vinegar mixture. Bring to a boil, add beets (and onions if desired) and simmer for 5 minutes.
Have clean pint-sized, canning jars ready. Prepare 2-piece lids and rings according to instructions on lid box.
Fill jars with beets and onions, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Add hot vinegar solution, covering beets and allowing 1/2-inch headspace. Run a thin spatula through jars to remove air bubbles.
Wipe jar rims with a damp paper towel. Add caps and bands. Place filled jars on a rack in a water bath canner. The tops of the jars should be covered with 1 inch of water. Process for 30 minutes. Begin timing as soon as the water begins to boil.
Store jars in a cool, dark place and let set for 6-8 weeks before opening.
You can use the same canning process for the following recipe.
Harvard Style Beets
6 to 8 medium beets
1/2 cup sugar
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine
1/2 cup orange juice
Cook beets, covered in boiling water for 35 to 50 minutes. Cool slightly, rub off skins and slice.
Combine sugar and corn starch.
In a small pot, melt 1/4 cup butter or margarine. Add the sugar and cornstarch mixture, and 1/2 cup orange juice. Mix well. Simmer 5 minutes. Stir often.
Pour over beets. Mix and serve.
Beet Salad with Mustard Dressing
Salad
4 medium beets, unpeeled
Dressing
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 Tbsp. mustard
1 Tbsp. vinegar
1 Tbsp. oil
1 tsp. sugar
2 tsp. dill
Black pepper to taste
Cook the beets in enough water to cover until they are just tender (about 1 hour), peel them and slice them crosswise. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a medium bowl. Add the beets to the bowl and stir them gently to coat them with the dressing. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
Summer Beet Salad
6 medium-size beets
1 red onion, sliced
1/2 cucumber, sliced
Dressing
5 Tbsp. reduced-fat sour cream or plain yogurt
2 Tbsp. reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. balsamic or red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. Dijon-style mustard
1/2 tsp. prepared horseradish
2 Tbsp. dried dill weed or 3 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Scrub and remove tops of beets. Boil in water for about 45 minutes or until tender. Drain hot water from pot and refill with cold water. When beets are cooled enough to handle and peel, slice thinly and place in salad bowl. Add onion and cucumber.
In a separate bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, horseradish, dill, salt and pepper. Pour over vegetables and toss to combine. Refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Serve chilled.o
