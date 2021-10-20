Friday the 8th, Norma Shanholtzer drove to Smithsburg and spent the weekend with her daughter Michele and husband Eric Britton. On Saturday, Michele and Norma visited her grandson John and wife Lindsay Kimble, and watched half of the WVU football game and then went shopping in Clarksburg.
A reminder that the United Methodist Church in Springfield will be celebrating 170 years of being open, on Sunday Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Several have gone out of the area to view the changing of the leaf colors. They have taken some beautiful pictures and shared them with others. Here, there is hardly any color change. Maybe it will come later.
Not much going on, so news is short. Maybe next time, there may be more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.