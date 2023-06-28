482950332

Mom holding her new born child after labor. 

MORGANTOWN — WVU Medicine Children’s and Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are partnering to ensure the healthcare needs of new moms and babies are met and to set the new family up for success. 

“We realize that the excitement of a new baby can overshadow just about everything else as moms adjust to new sleeping schedules, feeding schedules and life with a newborn,” Mary Fanning, D.N.P., R.N., F.R.E., N.E.A.-B.C., vice president of nursing clinical services at WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “We’re hoping this partnership will help ensure the healthcare needs, including preventive healthcare needs, of both mom and baby are being met.”

