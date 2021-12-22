It was a song sung by the angels as they announced the birth of the Christ-child. Immanuel - God with us. It was a night when heaven literally touched the earth in the form of a little baby, born in a stable, wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid in a manger.
Business in the town went on as usual with folks passing by within a stones throw of heaven’s gift. Each one was completely unaware of the awesome scenario that was unfolding in the little stable that set just behind the inn.
It would have been newsworthy in itself just to know that a baby had just been born in the stable, but to be aware that this little child was God’s Son would had been front page, above the fold news for sure.
Any reporter would have loved to have covered this story. A conversation with Mary and Joseph would have revealed the details of the long, tortuous journey of an expectant mother who prayed the entire way for God to just let her get to their destination before it being time to deliver.
This was, after all, the very Son of God, the promised messiah and being born somewhere along the side of a dusty road was no place for heaven’s child to be born. Surely God had prepared a room in one of the nicest inns in the city. And surely He would have in place best midwives to see to it that all went well.
A good reporter would have asked about her feelings when she arrived in the city only to be turned away from one inn after another. The disappointment, the feeling of rejection, the struggle to not take it personal every time Joseph was told that there was no room in the inn.
And, then the desperation. The feeling of labor pains that signaled the importance of finding a place to deliver this special baby. And then the news from Joseph who had exhausted every option, “the only place available is in one of the stalls in the old stable behind the inn.”
At this point there was no time for discussion. It was apparent that there would be no nice room in one of the city’s nicest hotels, no midwife, no pomp and circumstance to announce the birth of God’s Son. But little did she know at the time that God had His own way of doing things.
For outside the city a small group of shepherds were being awed by the visitation of heaven’s choir. Breaking through the stillness of the night air, the heavenly host proclaimed the message that the promised child had been born. It was a “take it or leave it” kind of message, delivered with all of the assurance of heaven.
Believe it or not, Jesus had been born God’s Son, sent from heaven to save His people from their sins. All the doubt in the world couldn’t change it.
John 3:16 had come to fruition - “For God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son, that whosoever believed in Him would not perish but would have everlasting life” The greatest verse with the greatest message in the greatest book,
The Christmas story confirmed - “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior which is Christ the Lord”
Merry Christmas, peace on earth, goodwill to all mankind. For as many as received Him, to them He gave the power to become a child of God.
First published Dec. 21, 2016
