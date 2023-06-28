Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Partly cloudy. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.