WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University had 1,143 graduates receive their degrees and/or certificate during the 2022-23 academic year, including three graduates from Hampshire County.
Those graduates include:
Partly cloudy. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 1:40 pm
• Serena Brafford of Old Fields, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Anatomy & Physiology
• Shannon Wright of Shanks, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity
• Tristan Everett of Purgitsville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Shenandoah had 200 August 2022 graduates, 295 December 2022 graduates, and 648 May 2023 graduates. Shenandoah's 2023 commencement ceremony took place on May 20 in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center.
Moreland graduates from Glenville State
GLENVILLE – Della Moreland of Augusta has graduated from Glenville State University as part of the University’s May 2023 Commencement.
Moreland earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a major in Wildlife Management and an Associate of Science degree in Forest Technology.
