SEPT. 10
4th annual Arts and Music Festival
There’s all-day fun for everyone at this festival in Romney – artist displays, vendors, musical performances, kids activities, dance exhibitions and water demonstrations. New this year is the “plein air” art competition; artists of all ages are encouraged to register.
Musical performances will be by the Ukulele Club, the Honeybee Community Choir, Centerfire, Madison Wrye, Davis Bradley and the winners of the Sept. 9 open mic competition at The River House.
SEPT. 10
9th annual Veterans Appreciation Festival
Located on the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department grounds, this free festival honoring our veterans is open for all from noon until 6 p.m. The festival boasts live music (performances by Luke Hoover, Maysville Express and Maria Rose and Danny Elswick, just to name a few), a live auction, food and more.
The festival’s Freedom Ride begins at 10 a.m. at Romney Cycle with breakfast. Registration for the ride starts at 8:30 a.m. The route will go to Tri-County Honda-Yamaha in Petersburg (kickstands up at 11:45 a.m.), then Capon Valley VFD grounds in Wardensville (kickstands up at 2 p.m.), and then ending at the festival grounds in Capon Bridge.
Proceeds all benefit the Hampshire County Veteran’s Foundation.
SEPT. 10
8th annual Heritage Car Show
The show at Romney Cycles runs all morning until late afternoon – registration for the show is $15 and runs from 9 until 11 a.m. Judging starts at 11, and awards are given at 3.
Awards this year will include Kids Pick, Best Modern Muscle, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Street Rod and more. Free admission for spectators.
Food will be provided by Augusta Ruritan, and event t-shirts will be available as well. All proceeds benefit Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department Youth Fund.
Rain date is scheduled for Sept. 17.
SEPT. 11
Ducks on the South Branch
From noon to 3 p.m., folks can head out to Riverview Farm on River Road in Romney to enter the Rubber Ducky race to benefit the Hampshire County Co-op.
The 1st place cash prize is $500, and there are dozens of other cash prizes and gift certificates available to win as well.
The event will also feature live music, great food, games, a scarecrow building contest, entertainment and more.
Buy your tickets at the Co-op in Romney, located at 56 S. Marsham Street.
SEPT. 11
Ice Mountain hike
If getting outdoors is your thing, consider signing up for a 2-hour guided hike through Ice Mountain Preserve beginning at 9 a.m. in North River Mills.
This designated Natural Landmark is nicknamed “Nature’s Ice Box” and “Nature’s Refrigerator” because of its ice vents that release cool air all year long. For reservations, call 304-460-8820 or email 639klc@gmail.com.
SEPT. 17
2nd annual Music in the Park
If you’re a bluegrass or old-time music fan, mark your calendars for Music in the Park. Delray Christian Church invites you to join them at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta for the 2nd annual installment of this musical event.
Music starts at 11 a.m., and the event features tunes from High Mountain (bluegrass), Centerfire (bluegrass), Mike & Virginia (Americana classics) and Josh Oldaker (bluegrass and Gospel).
Smoked barbecue chicken, hot dogs, sides, chips and drinks will also be available. Please bring a non-perishable food item or free-will donation.
SEPT. 17
The River House concert: The Fly Birds
The Fly Birds return to The River House stage from 7 to 9 p.m. for a featured concert. The Fly Birds are a group consisting of Elizabeth Baker and Mary Dunlap (Winchester) and Sarah Twigg of Ellicot City, Md. Their sound is best described as folk – complete with unique vocals and tasteful songwriting.
The group released their 1st album in January 2020, and they performed at the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival earlier this summer.
Tickets for the concert are $12 in advance, or $15 the day of.
SEPT. 17
‘Appalachian recipes’
The 2nd part of The River House’s “A Folk Life Program” series kicks off from 1 to 3 p.m. – “Appalachian Recipes.”
Explore the history of Appalachia through this free demonstration. This series highlights the basics of food preservation, sample recipes and more.
The 1st in the series was held Sept. 3, and was called “Cannin’, picklin’ and fermentation.”
The programs are free, presented with financial assistance from the Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the WV Commission on the Arts.
SEPT. 23-25
Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival
Returning after a 2 years, the Founders Day Festival will bring all sorts of excitement to Capon Bridge for an entire weekend.
The festival will welcome a Friday evening kickoff concert by Rain Crow, followed by crafters and vendors, historical talks, live entertainment, hay rides, a car show and more on Saturday and Sunday.
There will also be free parking – with a shuttle bus service to get you to and from the festival site, which will be the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department grounds.
Oktoberfest
Bringing an end to September will be an Oktoberfest celebration at The Bottling Works in Romney – live music by 2 bands, an outdoor beer garden (weather permitting, of course) and more.
A limited number of tickets will be available soon, so keep an eye out on Facebook and in the Review to find out how and where you can buy those tickets.
