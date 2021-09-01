Three Churches School
The Three Churches School reunion will be held Sept. 18 at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building, starting at 10 a.m. The 12:30 p.m. luncheon will have meat and drinks provided. Bring a covered dish or dessert. Pictures and memorabilia to share will be appreciated.
