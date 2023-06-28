July 4 – Closed
July 4 – Closed
July 5 at 11 a.m.: Twist & Turn with Whitney (sponsored by a grant from Dollar General)
July 6 at 5:30 p.m.: Game Night
July 7 at 11 a.m.: Story Hour, “Trees” Cacapon Institute – we will be reading, “We Planted a Tree”
Talk about trees and making “tree cookies.”
July 8 at 11 a.m.: S.T.R.E.A.M – Making slime, coding and vertical wind tunnel
July 10 at 10-11:30 a.m.: Photo Club
July 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Food of the Month – Come learn about Basil with Amie Dawson
July 11 at 5 p.m.: Puppet Show – All Hands In Puppet Troupe – “It Takes a Whole Box of Crayons”
July 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Art Smart. Rock Painting – We will be painting rocks, labeling them with our library Facebook link, hiding them around the local community and encouraging finders to post their pictures with their found rocks.
July 14 at 11 a.m.: Ag in a Bag activity with the WVU Extension Office
July 15 at 11 a.m.: Art Free Style – We will be working with watercolors doing fireworks.
Supplies will be provided, but you may bring your own.
Month-long programs:
Pet Adoption: Bring in a food/item donation for the Hampshire County Animal Shelter and you can adopt a cute little stuffed dog or cat to take home and keep. There is a requested list of donation items at the library.
Beanstack: We will be running our “All Together Now” Summer Reading program reading challenge.
Makerspace: Fourth of July – Stars and Streamers (popsicle sticks, stars, glue and buttons)
Knitters: Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Seed Library: Stop by and pick up some seeds for your garden this year
Passive Program: Which WV State Park or Recreational Area is their favorite place to visit?
Escape Room: Harry Potter Escape Room, book your one-hour time slot now.
