CUMBERLAND – UPMS Western Maryland has expanded their care for heart and vascular conditions and have entered a new office suite.
The comprehensive care can now be accessed in Suite 420 of the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland.
Individuals in need of treatment for many types and complexities of heart and vascular conditions can access care options in 1 location, with the strength of local providers partnered with the strength of systemwide expertise. The suite includes cardiovascular and cardiothoracic care and surgery, interventional cardiology, structural cardiology, noninvasive cardiology and electrophysiology.
The expanded office suite and ongoing treatment enhancements are thanks in part to funding from the State of Maryland, with support from Maryland governor Larry Hogan, Sen. George Edwards, Del. Mike McKay and the entire Western Maryland Delegation. Elected officials recently attended an official ribbon cutting event in recognition of their support for UPMC Western Maryland’s HVI and overall healthcare services available to the western Maryland and tri-state community.
UPMC also now offers the WATCHMAN procedure. It’s a 1-time, minimally invasive procedure for people with atrial fibrillation that is not caused by a heart valve problem, also known as nonvalvular AFib, who also have a need for alternative blood thinners to lower their risk of stroke.
The small device is implanted in the left atrial appendage of the heart to seal it off, preventing blood clots from forming and causing a stroke. Patients who might otherwise be taking blood thinners, which would increase risk of bleeding issues like from falls, can begin a journey away from these medications and improve quality of life.
Cardiologist Hani Alkhatib, M.D., performed the first local procedure in mid-November and is regularly seeing multiple patients per week for this care.
“This preventative measure is a key tactic for heart health and quality of life for those in our community, so it’s special to bring this service to our patients and see them thrive,” said Dr. Alkhatib. “This has been 1 year in the making, with effort, passion and commitment from our whole local team…and the support of colleagues across UPMC HVI.”
UPMC was the 1st to offer WATCHMAN in western Pennsylvania in 2016. The expansion of HVI services is part of a direct response to serving UPMC’s defined 2022 to 2025 community health need for chronic disease management, specifically enhancing care and services related to heart disease and stroke.
“We are proud to be the newest addition to UPMC’s world-class HVI program and build on a long history of outstanding heart care here in Cumberland,” said Savannah Kenney, director of HVI at UPMC. “The extensive resources of a top-ranked health system are available right in our community, which means our neighbors and loved ones can access heart care to keep them healthy close to home.”
