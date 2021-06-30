The Hampshire High School HOSA (Future Health Professionals) organization recognizes the 2021 graduates who have passed both sections of their Nurse Aide certification exam.
These graduates are Jocelyn Barrett, Euphoria Bourne, Sydney Fischer, Luke Funk, Aryell Helms, Harmony Keister, Renee Killough, Jordyn Leidy, Talia Liberati, Brooklyn Shoemaker, Faith Watts and Elana Willey.
“This reflects great credit upon the students and their parents, and all the teachers of our community that assisted in getting them to this point,” said HOSA advisor Kristie Long. “Thank you to everyone who has supported the nurse aide program year after year.”
