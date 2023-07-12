The folks in Berkeley Springs like to say “there’s something in the water,” and it may very well be true – but curious daytrippers can buckle in for a reasonable drive (less than an hour north of Augusta!) and head up to Morgan County and check it out for themselves.
A small town with small town attractions, as well as unique shops and a rich history are what await visitors. As the summer rolls along, folks might be getting antsy or looking for something a little different. Take a weekend day trip and see what Hampshire’s Eastern Panhandle neighbor Morgan County has to offer.
From Romney: 1 hour, 5 minutes
In good taste food/dining/drinks
Stop into this unique Berkeley Springs coffeehouse, admire the 1915-era building and order something sweet – or savory – off their menu.
They’ve got also got a farm-to-table approach, with fresh eggs, produce and meat, supporting farmers around the area. No small town is complete without its own cute coffee shop, right?
If you’re a wine connoisseur, swing by this Berkeley Springs winery for some homemade, West Virginia wine.
With tastings, outdoor seating and friendly staff, this is a must-stop for any wine-lover looking for a trip to Morgan County.
Berkeley Springs Brewing Company
Craft brews and pub food are the draw for this Berkeley Springs brewery, which also offers entertainment events, plus games like monthly trivia, dartboards and cornhole.
The Country Inn Restaurant & Morgan Tavern
A lounge, dining room, garden patio and tavern are all included in this historic Country Inn, which provides guests with a chef prepared menu, located right in downtown Berkeley Springs.
It’s an all-in-one venue – food, a spa, lodging and events (like weddings), which makes it a mainstay of a day trip to Morgan County.
Get outside hiking/outdoor adventures
This tunnel along the C&O canal in Paw Paw is one of the most significant engineering features on the Canal, reports the National Park Service. The tunnel goes directly through a steep ridge, and took 14 years until its completion in 1850.
If you want to visit, bring a flashlight and get ready to see history up close, and follow along Tunnel Hill Trail, too, where you can experience breathtaking views of the Paw Paw Bends.
Cacapon Resort State Park
Cacapon Mountain is the highest peak in the Eastern Panhandle, reaching an elevation of 2,300 feet.
The state park boasts ample boating opportunities on the Cacapon River, and, of course, over 20 miles of hiking trails – for every level of hiker.
The scenic overlook is accessibly by vehicle, and overlooks the Potomac and Great Cacapon Valleys – as well as three states: West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Culture yourself galleries/arts
Star Theatre Berkeley Springs
This small-town theatre and community center is a hub for film, friends and fun, their Facebook page touts.
The structure was originally built in 1916 as a car garage until it was transformed into a movie theatre in 1928. The folks at the theatre pride themselves on maintaining a fun, retro feel, with a Manley hot oil popcorn machine, uplit glass block auditorium entry and red restroom signs. It’s the only movie theatre within 40 miles.
Ice House Co-op Galleries Berkeley Springs
Swing by the Ice House artists co-op and check out hand-crafted items by local artists – similar to the Hampshire County Co-op & Marketplace located in Romney. Associated with the Morgan Arts Council, the Ice House Co-op is comprised of over 30 juried artists who craft items such as ironwork, clay sculptures, jewelry, printmaking, weaving and more.
One of the shining jewels of the Berkeley Springs spa scene, Atasia Spa is a full-service spa located one block from the Berkeley Springs State Park. If you’ve already crossed the Hygeia spa at Capon Springs Resort off your list and are looking to explore other relaxation destinations in the Panhandle, shift your focus to Morgan County.
Located at the Country Inn in downtown Berkeley Springs, this spa option takes advantage of the high quality, healing waters of the springs in Morgan County – offering facials, massages, manicures, pedicures and more.
Berkeley Springs State Park
Located in the center of town, this park houses a natural mineral water bathtub once used by George Washington himself. The warm Roman baths can be paired with a massage, heat cabinet or infrared heat lamp, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the natural R&R that Berkeley Springs offers.
This non-profit cat adoption center in Berkeley Springs is the largest (square-footage-wise) cat café in the country, currently with the most cats up for adoption, too.
The cats are free to roam the two-story Victorian home and socialize with visitors while they await adoption. They also have a little boutique inside as well, and guests are charged a low admission fee.
Since they opened in May 2017, the café has placed over 1,100 cats into their forever homes.
