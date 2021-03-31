Services resume at Bloomery Presbyterian
Services resumed at Bloomery Presbyterian Church on Palm Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Education Building. All health protocols are being followed. Church services will also be held Easter Week as follows: Maundy Thursday (communion will be served) at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 and Good Friday at 7:30 p.m. on April 2.
Easter Sunrise service this year will be held at 9 a.m., April 4.
Good Friday service scheduled
A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Capon Bridge Christian Church on Cold Stream Road.
All are welcome to attend.
Baptists mark Good Friday
A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Romney’s First Baptist Church, 325 W. Main St.
The service is open to all.
Community Sunrise Service in Romney
A community Easter sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Romney Fire Hall parking lot.
Pastor Don Judy will be preaching.
Missionary to speak at sunrise
Save Haven Tabernacle will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Indian Mound Cemetery.
The speaker will be David Hamilton, a missionary to Belarus. Bring your own lawn chair. In case of rain the service will be held indoors at the church, 125 N. Charlevoix Place in Romney. For more information, call 304-822-0258.
Sunrise service canceled
Old Pine Church in Purgitsville has canceled its Easter sunrise service this year due to concerns over Covid-19.
If you would like to contribute to the upkeep of the Old Pine Church and cemetery, send a donation to Allen George, 526 Stringtown Road, Purgitsville, WV 26852.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church on March 28.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Breakfast, bake sale and more
A pancake (and more) breakfast starts a morning of sales at Mountain View Assembly of God on April 10.
Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to around noon at the church atop Cooper Mountain. It’s $6 for adults and $3 for the 12-and-under set.
In addition, a soup sale, bake sale and yard sale will run until 1 p.m. Advanced orders are being taken for soup and pies (including 2 types for diabetics) until April 5. Check the church’s Facebook page or call Lorna at 304-703-3917 or Diana at 304-496-9174 for more details.
For early risers, Strite’s Donuts will be onsite at the church entrance from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tearcoat modifies its name
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is the new name for the congregation on Dunkard Church Road, on Augusta’s east side, just off U.S. 50.
The church has been known for generations as Tearcoat Church of the Brethren.
St. Stephen’s resumes worship
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has resumed in-person services.
The 1st was Holy Eucharist on Feb. 28. Sunday services begin at 9 a.m. The church is located at 310 E. Main St., Romney.
CaCapon charge back on Zoom
The churches of the CaCapon Charge; Bethel UMC, Shiloh UMC and Willow Chapel UMC are now back to Zoom services.
The zoom service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For the Zoom link, contact one of the churches’ offices.
Healing Waters invites bikers, more
The recently formed Healing Waters Biker Church holds services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the Capon Bridge American Legion ballroom, 484 Cold Stream Road. Colors welcome. You don’t have to be a biker to attend. Coffee, water and breakfast snacks served. For more information, call Bob Brauns, 304-856-3822.
Living Waters of Capon Bridge open doors
A new church, Living Waters of Capon Bridge, is open for in-person worship on Sundays. The first Sunday services are at 10 a.m. at their location at 155 Capon School Street.
Malick Church begins Saturday services
The Malick Church (Family Life Center) has begun holding Saturday worship services at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
The church is located about a half mile up Hoy Road on the left, just off Route 29 north of Augusta.
There will be guest speakers each week. For more information, call Pastor Bob Combs at 304-359-0652 or Pastor Brenda Combs at 304-359-0728.
Our Lady masses set
Mass times for Our Lady of Grace Church are now 11 a.m. Sunday and noon Tuesday.
The church says as the community continues to open up the times may change again.
Delray Christian adds evening services
Delray Christian Church has resumed evening services on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Wednesday evening Bible service is at 7 p.m. The Sunday evening Bible service is at 6:30 p.m.
The church’s Sunday morning sermon can be found on youtube.com. Just search Delray Christian Church.
Amazing Grace back in action
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has resumed services for its 7 p.m. Saturday worship under the CDC and governor’s guidelines.
Anyone who wants to join in praising and worshiping God is welcome.
New Life moves site, time
New Life Christian Church has a new time and place for worship.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the 828 building at 72 S. Marsham St. in Romney.
Services combine contemporary and traditional music with the word of God from Pastor Chester Fisher.
The church reaches out to people who have been rejected or passed by, saying it is “a place where you will be welcomed and loved.”
828 Ministry begins in Romney
A new ministry has begun in Romney.
The 828 Ministry Center is located at 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. The 5 p.m. services on Sunday will livestream Elevation Church from Charlotte N.C.
Addiction and recovery meetings are offered at 7 p.m. each Friday. Call 540-539-4988 or visit 828 Ministry center Romney on Facebook.
