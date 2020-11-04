MOOREFIELD — Shakespeare is virtually coming to your computer (or phone) next week, courtesy of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The school is hosting a performance of Shakepseare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by the Rustic Mechanicals, a West Virginia Shakespeare Troupe. The 75-minute virtual comedy is free to tune into. An educational Q-and-A session will follow.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s earliest comedies, yet still resounds with the brilliance and charm of his later works. Hermia is in love with Lysander, but the 2 are forbidden to marry. Together they set off into the enchanted wood to live together in happiness. Unknown to them, the couple is followed by Demetrius, who also loves Hermia. Demetrius in turn is followed by Helena for she is in love with him. Their collective adventures are further compounded by the Fairies who inhabit the wood. Oberon and Titania, the King and Queen of the Fairies, helped by Oberon’s servant Puck, cast the lovers into turmoil through their magic and their own jealousies.
Anyone interested in attending can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-ADVsPOmQ1Ke7mbHUwKTXQ or https://bit.ly/37U31fS to register. After registering, a confirmation email about joining the webinar will be sent.
The show is directed by Jim Warren, aided by Movement Coach Tommy Schoffler, Voice and Tech Coach Bridget Rue Easterhuizen, Intimacy Director Jessica Morgan, Technical Director David Byard, Costume Designer Troy Snyder and Hair-and-Make-Up Designer Samantha Huffman. Dramaturgy is provided by John Shirley, and videography from Craig Snider of Geminye Studios, The Mechanicals featured in this production include Josh Brooks, Nicole Davis, Miranda Folmsbee, Justin Grow, Kayla Hudimac, Samantha Huffman, Steve McElroy, Jared Munson, Kyle Stemple, Jason A Young and Sarah Young.
