Capon Bridge is full of the Christmas spirit, and it extends outward. The Gingerbread House was a great success at the Volunteer Fire Dept. Tiny little houses were being created by excited children accompanied by their parents. The large dining hall was beautifully decorated by large murals of Christmas scenes and gingerbread houses and churches. The artwork was done by Pastor Teresa Adams and her family, and it set the scene for the children to enjoy being creative with graham crackers, icing and colorful additions of sprinkles, marshmallows, gumdrops and more. A parade followed by a town tree lighting, a live nativity and the lighting of the sponsored Christmas trees at the Capon Bridge Library and also at the fire department pavilion. Our knitting and crochet group sponsored a Merry Hatters Tree decorated with colorful hats, icicles, a yarn garland and lights. The trees will remain lit until January 1st. Stop by and check out the fantastic and unusual decorations and themes.
Next Saturday, December 10th, Christmas in Romney will be happening. The Fort Mill Ridge Foundation will be sponsoring an event at the visitor center in Taggart Hall. The special West Virginia gun drawing will be held that day. Other events include a special auction of fabulous cakes and a historical presentation of Cornelia McDonald by Terry Bailes of North River Mills.
