Timber Ridge to hold yard/food sale
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual yard/food sale on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. until 3.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Timber Ridge to hold yard/food sale
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual yard/food sale on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. until 3.
Clothing/household items available for donation to benefit the fire victims of Maui.
Food items for purchase include chicken salad, country ham sandwiches, homemade vegetable soup and baked goods.
Revival to reach Green Spring
The Green Spring Tent Revival will take place Sept. 11-15 at Green Spring Park, at 7 p.m. each night.
A free meal will be served each night.
The revival is sponsored by Grace Valley Baptist Church in Romney, Pastor Kenneth Lake III, Ron Middleton Missions Outreach in Rockwell, N.C., and Evangelist Craig Bryan.
The revival will also feature music from the Brown Family Singers.
Women for Christ plan luncheon
A luncheon for Women for Christ attendees is being planned for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Chairman Bernadette Ross will be introducing Lisa Fields, speaker, and musicians Judy Ansel and Jennifer Suess. The special feature is Sally Miller from the Lavender Farm.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526 by this Sunday.
Everyone is welcome.
Promisedland Quartet to perform at Christ Community Church
Christ Community Church in Augusta will be hosting, Promisedland Quartet, on Sunday morning, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Don and Myra Kesner, along with the CCC congregation, invite you to join us for a morning of praise and worship.
National ‘Back to Church’ Sunday
The Romney First Baptist Church is celebrating National “Back to Church Sunday” at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Everyone is invited, because God loves you and sent Jesus to die for you – and the church was created to bless you.
The church is located at 325 West Main Street in Romney.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.