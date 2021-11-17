Looks as if winter weather has arrived here, with cold temperatures, snow squalls and sleet. Farmers have been busy with getting harvest of corn and 2nd cutting of hay finished up, and those that still use firewood as a heating source have been stacking up the woodpiles. Preparations for the Thanksgiving and the deer season are underway.
Pot Lick Cove has had lots of visitors at the old homesteads from decades ago; now all the Cove is camps and cabins mostly used for hunting land. Among recent owners here has been Matthew Padgett and friend, Middleburg, Va., Dick Mann and son Bat of Princeton, Samantha Meese, Shady Springs and Bob Fields and son of Martinsburg.
So much enjoyed vie Facebook the views and reminiscing of Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area covering 11,000 acres, which joins Pot Lick Cove. Thanks to Billy and Judy Riffle Judy for sharing their outing and visits of the old fire tower and the beauty of the mountains.
So much sickness – our prayers are with all (so many with Covid-19) and want to mention some that are in the hospital at this time with other health issues: Mrs. Janet McKee in Ruby Memorial, Brenda Gutshell in Winchester and recuperating at home from recent surgery is David Rice and Teresa Lupton.
Brad Racey and Cindy Twigg recently visited in New York City with Alison Twigg.
Special birthday wishes go out to Ruth Loar, who celebrated her special day with her daughter, Debbie Lupton, and Romona taking her out for dinner in Wardensville and a visit with daughter Connie Pyles. Sunday evening visit from Betty Racey.
Eddie Combs and Junior Timbrook also had birthdays on the 12th. To all others having that special day, may it be a very happy day.
Oral Racey of Moorefield also celebrated his birthday on the 14th, and had his brothers Ernie and Dwight visit with him. o
