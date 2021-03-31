I recently heard on the radio that a new study found 90% of women report using filters or editing their photos before posting them online.
That’s a lot of fire sunglasses, fake freckles and doe eyes. It’s also a great deal of photoshopping out imperfections to create an image that doesn’t reflect who you are.
The DJs discussed this report’s implications and how apps like Facetune may be doing more harm than good.
A listener called in to offer some pretty sage advice. She shared that as a psychotherapist, she often instructs young female clients to name a person they admire and why.
Typically, they’ll name a family member or an influential teacher or mentor. Characteristics like strength, perseverance, intelligence and kindness are common reasons for their admiration. Rarely, if ever, are things like body size, even skin tone, or perfect smiles mentioned.
The caller then shared she has her clients write down the words “I am,” followed by the qualities they admire in others on sticky notes. She instructs them to place these notes on their mirrors. When they see their own image, they will then also see these words.
It’s sort of like the strategy one of the maids in the book, “The Help,” used to encourage the imperfect child she looked after. “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.”
As I listened to this broadcast, I glanced into the backseat at our youngest daughter, who was taking in this discussion. I asked, “Who do you admire?” She answered, “You.”
Touched, I thanked her and asked why. She added, “Well, you’re always there, and you’re funny. Not dad joke funny but really funny. You’re awesome.”
I was quite moved.
First, I wasn’t expecting her to name me. I felt honored to have beaten out Taylor Swift and Hermione Granger.
Second, I realized I’m one of those women who want to filter out all the imperfections so badly that I’m missing the beauty of being imperfect.
At that moment, I thought of the lyrics of a country song, “I see who I want to be in my daughter’s eyes.”
I’ve not been entirely happy with my current appearance. I’ve put on the quarantine 15 and am sporting a new pandemic pooch. A year of uncertainty and change has left a few more worry lines on my face and a couple of gray hairs on my head.
Yet, through our 11-year-old’s eyes, I was forced to realize that these things don’t need filtering out. It’s who I am right now.
I’m a mom that has held a family of Savages together during a global pandemic, sometimes with humor, sometimes with nagging, and sometimes with tears while I’m alone in the bathroom.
That’s what my current look is saying about me, and that’s not something I should want to hide or filter away. So, I bought a new hoodie, bigger than the typical size, that says “Perfectly Imperfect,” to remind me.
I’m also less reluctantly sharing photos of our family, with myself included. Even though I rarely love my captured image, I’m not hitting it with a filter. I want to remember these moments as they and we truly are. I’ve begun embracing it instead of photoshopping it.
I’m a perfectly imperfect mom living a perfectly imperfect life with a bunch of perfectly imperfect Savages. Why would I want to hide or filter that?
