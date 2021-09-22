Pancakes and more at Mountain View
Start the day with all-you-can-eat pancakes before you hit the bake and yard sale at Mountain View Assembly of God Saturday, Sept. 25.
The $6 breakfast ($3 for kids under 12) begins at 7 a.m. and runs until food is sold out.
You can get an hour earlier start, at 6, when Strite’s Donuts will start selling until 2 p.m.
In addition to the yard and bake sales, homemade soups will be available. Everything wraps up at 2 p.m. For more information, call Diana at 304-496-9174.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Hymn sing coming Oct. 3
An old-fashioned hymn sing will be held at the Hebron Baptist Church, U.S. 50 in Gore, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Animals to be blessed
A blessing of the animals will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
The service is on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
People attending are asked to bring a donation for the animal shelter, from a can of food to blankets to cash.
Keep animals leashed or caged and observe social distancing for the outdoor service.
