Spend time together in March talking and learning about St. Patrick and the country of Ireland.
Information about St. Patrick’s Day can easily be researched on the internet or in many books from our libraries. Recognized as the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick is known for his religious service to the country of Ireland. He was an important figure in Irish heritage, as he incorporated many traditions and Irish culture into his everyday life.
St. Patrick’s Day was first celebrated in America in 1762, when homesick Irish soldiers organized a parade. The parade included Irish music, complete with drums and bagpipes.
Ireland has some strong cultural customs that can be seen during St. Patrick’s Day. The flag for Ireland is white, green and orange. Four-leaf clovers are popular symbols that can be readily observed around St. Patrick’s Day.
“The luck of the Irish” is a popular phrase, while decorations of rainbows and pots of gold can be seen in numerous locations.
Here are some fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as a family:
• Research, plan and prepare a traditional Irish meal. Be sure to give kids a role in the planning and preparation. Invite extended family members to join in the meal.
• Research some Irish customs, blessings and foods.
• Make special St. Patrick’s Day decorations to adorn your house.
• Enjoy a special green treat, such as a healthy green smoothie that includes kale or spinach. Give kids opportunities to help make the smoothie with adult supervision.
• Go to the library and find a book about St. Patrick and read together.
• Wear the color green on St. Patrick’s Day.
The concept of corned beef originated in Ireland which is documented in writings dating back to the 12th Century. Made from the brisket, this well-known brine cured beef product often has potassium nitrate added to the brine to preserve the beef’s pink color. The word “corn” in corned beef refers to the “corns” or grains of coarse salts used to cure it.
“Ready to eat” corned beef can also be purchased in your local supermarket and is often served in Reuben sandwiches. When corned beef is smoked with a spice mixture it is called pastrami.
Around Saint Patrick’s Day corned beef consumption peaks, often being served as corned beef and cabbage.
An Old Irish Blessing
May love and laughter light your days,
and warm your heart and home.
May good and faithful friends be yours,
wherever you may roam.
May peace and plenty bless your world
with joy that long endures.
May all life’s passing seasons
bring the best to you and yours.
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef And Cabbage
- 4 c. hot water
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 1 large or 2 medium onions, cut into wedges
- 5 carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces
- 1 3-lb. corned beef round or brisket with spice packet
- 8 small white or yellow potatoes, scrubbed and cut into quarters
1 head of green cabbage (about 1-1/2 lbs.), cored and cut into 10 wedges
In a 6-quart electric slow cooker, combine the water, vinegar, sugar, pepper and onions, mixing well. Place the corned beef in the mixture. Scatter the potatoes and carrots over the top and along the sides.
Cover and cook on the high heat setting for 4 hours. Remove the lid and scatter the cabbage wedges over the top. Cover and continue cooking on high for 3 to 4 hours or longer until the beef is tender.
To serve, carve the beef into slices and serve with the cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Traditional Irish Soda Bread With Buttermilk
- 4 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 to 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Brush a baking sheet with melted butter or spray with non-stick spray. Combine dry ingredients in a deep bowl. Gradually stir in 1 cup buttermilk, beating constantly, until dough is firm enough to be gathered into a ball.
If dough crumbles, add up to 1/2 cup more buttermilk, 1 Tbsp. at a time, until it holds together. Place on a lightly floured board and pat into an 8-inch flattened round loaf. Place loaf on baking sheet and slash a 1/2-inch deep “X” into the top of the dough with a small, sharp knife. Bake at 425 degrees for about 45 minutes, or until the top is golden. Serve hot.
Source: Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service
Irish Potato Cakes
- 1-3/4 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. butter, unsalted
- 1/4 c. low-fat (1%) or skim milk
- 1-1/2 c. potato, mashed
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and salt. Cut butter into flour mixture. In a separate bowl, mix milk into mashed potatoes.
Add mashed potato mixture to flour mixture and stir until it is a soft dough. Roll out on a lightly floured surface until it is a circle that is about 1/2-inch thick.
Cut into 8 wedges (like you are cutting a pizza). Put on a baking sheet sprayed with vegetable oil cooking spray. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Source: UMass Extension Service
Colcannon (red potatoes and cabbage)
- 1 pound red potatoes (about 3-4 cups chopped)
- 1 Tbsp. margarine or butter
- 1⁄2 c. onion, chopped
- 6 c. green cabbage, thinly sliced (about 1/2 a head)
- 1 c. nonfat or 1% milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1⁄4 tsp. pepper
Scrub potatoes, but do not peel. Cut into quarters. Cook in boiling water or steam until tender, about 15-20 minutes.
While potatoes cook, heat butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add onion and cook until it becomes clear, about 3-5 minutes.
Add cabbage and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage begins to brown, about 4-6 minutes.
Reduce heat to low. Add milk, salt and pepper. Cover and cook until cabbage is tender, about 6-8 minutes.
Drain potatoes. Add cabbage mixture to potatoes. Mash with a potato masher or large fork to reach desired texture. Serve warm.
Source: North Carolina Extension Service
Simple Traditional Irish Stew
- 2 large onions
- 6 carrots
- 1-2 lbs. beef or lamb, cut into chunks
- 8 large potatoes
- 2-3 bay leaves
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable or beef base — low sodium
- Salt and pepper to taste
Wash and cut all vegetables into bite size pieces. Add potatoes, meat and 3 quarts water to a large pot.
Bring to a boil. Add carrots, onions, vegetable or beef base, bay leaves and salt/pepper to taste. Boil on low for 40 minutes or until meat is fully cooked and potatoes are soft.
Serve hot with a side of Irish Soda Bread.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Irish Soda Bread
In a large bowl, combine:
- 6 c. flour
- 1 c. sugar
- 7 tsp. fresh baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. fresh caraway seeds
- 1/2 c. vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 3 c. milk
- Mix well by hand (the batter will get thick and sticky very quickly)
- 2 c. raisins
After it is combined, add 2 cups raisins and mix well. Grease and flour 2 metal loaf pans. Divide batter into the 2 prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour. It might take a little longer depending on oven temperature.
The top will split open and turn a nice light brown color. It is best if served lightly toasted or warmed in the microwave with butter.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Roasted Cabbage Steaks
- 1 head of cabbage
- 8 tsp. canola oil
- 2 tsp. butter
- Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut 4 (1-inch) vertical slices from a head of cabbage. Heat 2 tsp. canola oil and 1/2 tsp. butter in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 cabbage steak; cook 4 minutes. Place, seared side up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Repeat with more oil and butter and remaining cabbage. Bake cabbage steaks at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Braised Cabbage
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 pound cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 c. warm water
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar
Heat the oil in a large skillet and add the onion. Sauté the onion for 1 minute. Add the cabbage and apple and cook for 5 minutes.
Combine the pepper, brown sugar, water and vinegar. Add this mixture to the cabbage mixture and cook, covered, over low heat for 20 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes. Serve the cabbage hot or cold.
Source: University of Maine Extension Service
