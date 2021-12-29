St. Stephen’s annual meeting
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual meeting after the 9 a.m. worship service on Jan. 9.
The church is at 310 E. Main St., Romney.
76 attend Women for Christ
The monthly Women for Christ Luncheon, at the Cumberland Country Club had 76 women attending Dec. 8.
Sharon Kline entertained by singing several Christmas songs. Marlene Oleksak from Jane’s Place explained the functions of the organization in aiding the youth.
Speaker Katie Ross presented her portrayal “Christmas from Mary’s Perspective,” accompanied by her husband, Otto, on the accordion.
The next luncheon will be held in March.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Tearcoat calls off kids program
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church has postponed its KICK program for kids until further notice because of Covid-19.
The program normally runs from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
