2023 Crops Building – Entries Taken From General Public
Entries will be taken on Sunday, July 23, from 2 PM to 6 PM.
Exhibits and any premium money must be picked up on Saturday, July 29th from 6 PM to 8 PM.
Rules and regulations: Exhibits that do not conform to rules will be disqualified.
1. All exhibits must have been grown by exhibitor and should be labeled as to cultivar or variety. 2. Fair officials will take every precaution for the safekeeping of exhibits after their arrival and arrangement in the building, but will not be responsible for any damage or loss that may occur. Examples that have spoiled due to heat will be tossed out as the week progresses. 3. All horticulture classes are open to any amateur grower. Commercial exhibitors not eligible. 4. Potted plants must have been in possession of exhibitor three or more months prior to show. Saucers must be provided by the exhibitor. 5. Containers for cut specimens will be furnished by the Fair. Wedging is permitted. 6. Only one plant per container unless otherwise noted.
7. Plants should be groomed before exhibiting. Remove dead foliage and spent flowers. 8. Exhibits in poor condition will not be accepted. 9. Horticulture definitions: A Stalk is the stem of the plant; A Spike is a lengthened flower cluster (gladiolus); A Spray is a main stem with side branches and blooms on all sides. 10. Ribbons and premium money will be awarded as follows: Blue - $4.00, Red $3.00, White, $2.00. Best in show for each division or sub-division will be awarded. $5.00 will be paid to best in show winners.
11. Only one entry per class will be judged and awarded premium money. Multiple entries of the same class will be welcomed as display only exhibits. For organizational purposes the exhibit list is organized by department, division, sub-division (in some cases), and class. Department IV contains six divisions; Division 1, African violets, contains two classes, standard and miniature. Example: participants may enter both a standard and a miniature African violet for the purposes of judging and a premium award, but they may not enter more than one of either.
12. Exhibitors must deliver their entries themselves except that husbands and wives may enter exhibits for one another and parents, guardians and grandparents may enter exhibits for junior exhibitors.
Horticulture exhibits are judged for horticulture perfection, not just for size or age.
Department II Amateur Flower Show
Division 1 - African Violets
1. African Violet, Standard, any color (variegated or bicolor) single, semi-double or double. 2. African Violet, Miniature, any color, single, semi-double or double Division 2 - Potted Plants
Foliage not to exceed 24” high and 20” wide. Pot not to exceed 10” in diameter (except classes 22 and 42).
3. Begonia, tuberous, any variety 4. Begonia, wax, single or double, any color
5. Bonsai 6. Cactus, any variety. 7. Coleus, any variety. 8. Geranium, standard, any variety 9. Geranium, ivy, any color 10. Impatiens, standard, single or double, any color 11. Impatiens, new guinea, any color 12. Peperomia 13. Houseplant, any variety 14. Succulents, any variety except cactus 15. Any large houseplant, container and plant size unlimited 16. Topiary, any variety 17. Gloxinia, any color
Division 3 - Cut Specimen
All specimens exhibited must have foliage
18. Ageratum, 3 stalks 19. Dahlia, standard, single, 1 bloom 20. Dahlia, cactus, semi cactus, or miniature 21. Daisy, any variety 22. Dusty Miller, 1 stalk 23. Gaillardia, same color 24. Gerber Daisy, 1 bloom 25. Gladioli, 1 stem 26. Gloriosa Daisy, same color 27. Lisianthus 28. Marigold, any variety, any color, 1 bloom 29. Marigold, French, 1 spray, should have 3 blooms but nor more than 5 blooms 30. Petunia, any variety 31. Rudbeckia (Black-eyed Susan) 32. Salvia, any variety 33. Shasta daisy, any variety 34. Snapdragon, any color, 1 spike 35. Snapdragon, same color, 3 spikes 36. Statice, any color, 37. Strawflowers, same color 38. Large Sunflower. Seed head diameter 8: or larger (must be fresh cut, live specimen, dried flowers will not be accepted) 39. Sunflower. Seed head diameter less than 8: (must be fresh cut, live specimen, dried flowers will not be accepted 40. Yarrow, 1 Stalk 41. Zinnia, any variety 42. Any other cut flower
Division 4 – Roses
(Roses should be one-half to three-fourths open.) A spray must contain two or more blooms.
43. Hybrid Tea, Grandiflora, or Floribunda, any color, 1 bloom 44. Hybrid Tea, Grandiflora, or Floribunda, any color, 1 spray 45. Miniature, any color, 1 bloom 46. Miniature, any color, 1 spray 47. Shrub Rose, any color, 1 bloom 48. Shrub Rose, any color, 1 spray 49. Climber, any color, 1 bloom 50. Climber, any color, 1 spray
Division 5 – Hanging Plants
(Container not to exceed 12” diameter. Length of hanger pot not to exceed 36”. Plants must have been grown together at least six weeks).
51. Flowering Plants 52. Ferns 53. Spider Plants 54. Other
Division 6 – Arrangements
55. Miniature arrangement (not to exceed 5” in all dimensions including container). May be fresh or dried 56. Centerpiece arrangement of fresh flowers and foliage. (Total height not to exceed 12 inches). 57. Arrangement for side table using any or all of the following: dried flower foliage, seed pods or cones 58. Arrangement of all fresh plant material, featuring driftwood or weathered wood as an accessory. Height not to exceed 15 inches 59. Holiday Arrangement 60. Corsage of fresh material 61. Other arrangements – Natural material 62. Wreaths – All natural materials 63. Mixed arrangement of fresh wild flowers 64. Patio Pots
Department III – Farm Products
Division 1 – Hay
1. Legume, 1/4-1/2 bale 2. Legume Grass Mixture, 1/4-1/2 bale 3. Cool Season, 1/4-1/2 bale 4. Warm Season Grass, 1/4-1/2 bale 5. Any Other, 1/4-1/2 bale
Division 2 – Potatoes
Do not wash, brush lightly
6. Russet (3)
7. Red (3) 8. White (3) 9. Yellow (3) 10. Sweet (3) 11. Specialty / Other (3)
Division 3 – Fruit
12. Apples (3) 13. Peaches (3) 14. Pears (3) 15. Grapes (pint) 16. Any Other
Division 4 – Vegetables
a) Legumes (beans and peas)
17. Beans, Green (8)
18. Beans, Fresh Shell (8)
19. Beans, Dried/Soup (8)
20. Peas, Snap (8)
21. Peas, Shell (8)
b) Root Vegetables
22. Beets (3)
23. Carrots (3)
24. Radishes (3)
25. Rutabagas (3)
26. Turnips (3)
27. Other (salsify, celeriac, scorzonera, parsnips, horseradish, etc.) (3)
c) Brassicas
28. Broccoli (1 head)
29. Brussel Sprouts (6)
30. Cabbage, Round Head (1)
31. Cabbage, Other (1)
32. Cauliflower Head (1)
33. Kohlrabi (3)
d) Leafy Greens
Exhibit 1 bunch weighing between ½ and 1 lb.
34. Collards (1 bunch weighing ½ to 1 lb.)
35. Lettuce, Leaf (1 bunch weighing ½ to 1 lb.)
36. Lettuce, Head (1)
37. Spinach (1 bunch weighing ½ to 1 lb.)
38. Swiss Chard (1 bunch weighing ½ to 1 lb.)
39. Other
e) Alliums
40. Garlic (3 bulbs)
41. Leeks (3)
42. Onions, Green (3)
43. Onions, Red (3)
44. Onions, White (3)
45. Onions, Yellow (3)
f) Peppers
46. Peppers, Bell (green) (3)
47. Peppers, Bell, (colored) (3)
48. Peppers, Sweet (non-bell) (3)
49. Peppers, Hot (banana) (3)
50. Peppers, Hot (jalapeno) (3)
51. Peppers, Hot (chili) (3)
52. Peppers, Hot (other) (3)
g) Tomatoes
53. Tomatoes, Paste type (3)
54. Tomatoes, Slicer (3)
55. Tomatoes, Grape/Cherry (1 pint)
56. Tomatoes, Specialty /All Other
h) Cucurbits
57. Squash, Summer, green, zucchini (1)
58. Squash, Summer, yellow, crookneck (1)
59. Squash, Winter (non-pumpkin) (1)
60. Pumpkins (1)
61. Cucumbers, pickling (1)
62. Cucumbers, slicing (1)
63. Gourds, Large (1)
64. Gourds, Small (1)
65. Watermelon (1)
66. Cantaloupe (1)
67. Other (1)
i) Sweet Corn
Ears must be husked.
68. Yellow (3)
69. White (3)
70. Bi-color (3)
j) Others
71. Eggplant (1)
72. Okra (6)
73. Rhubarb (1 bunch weighing ½ to 1 lb.)
74. Celery (1 head)
75. Mixed Vegetable Display
76. Any Other Vegetable
Division 5- Herbs Exhibit at least 3 blooms or 3 spikes with leaves for flowering herbs or 3 stalks or roots for others.
a) Culinary Herbs and Roots
77. Basil
78. Chives
79. Dill
80. Parsley
81. Thyme
82. Other
b) Specialty Herbs and Roots
83. Chamomile
84. Echinacea
85. Lemon Balm
86. Mints
87. Burdock
88. Other
Division 6 – Syrups and Honey
Exhibit should be one, one-pound glass jar.
89. Honey
90. Maple Syrup
91. Other Tree Syrup
92. Sweet Sorghum
Division 7 – Field Corn
93. Corn, 5 ears, husked 94. Ensilage Corn, 5 stalks 95. Corn for Grain, 5 stalks 96. Decorative Corn, 5 ears
Division 8 – Grains
97. Wheat, half gallon 98. Oats, half gallon 99. Rye, half gallon 100. Barley, half gallon
Division 9 – Eggs
101. Dozen Eggs, Brown 102. Dozen Eggs, White 103. Dozen Eggs, Other
Division 10 – Largest Specimen
Entries in this section will be judged on size alone. Quality will not be considered. Items are of general interest to visitors only and are not for the purpose of encouraging production of oversize, poor quality products.
104. Apple 105. Cabbage 106. Peach 107. Pepper 108. Potato 109. Pumpkin 110. Squash, Summer 111. Squash, Winter 112. Sunflower, Head 113. Sunflower, Tallest 114. Tallest Stalk of Corn 115. Tomato 116. Any Other
Commercial Exhibits also wanted. Please contact the WVU – Hampshire County Extension Office: (304) 822-5013
