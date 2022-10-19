“Things may happen around you, and things may happen to you, but the only things which really count are the things that happen in you.”
Happy birthday wishes to Ryan Long, Oct. 6; Paige Bohrer and Trenton Voit, Oct. 9; James Robert Haslacker and Stephanie Householder, Oct. 10; Samantha Pownell, Oct. 13; Olivia Bohrer, Oct. 16; Terry Alkire and Shannon Largent, Oct. 17; Kelsey Smith, Oct. 18; Joshua Miller, Mike Hall and granddaughter Jessica Owens, Oct. 20; Robbie Wolford, Oct. 21; Conchita Haines and Jadelynn Stotler, Oct. 22; Pastor Chris Leatherman, Steve Rannells and daughter Vickie Malcolm, Oct. 23; Beth Brown, Dustin Hott and daughter Sandy Hyson, Oct. 24; Josephine Morris, Oct. 28; Courtney Largent and Brooke Largent, Nov. 1 and Laurie Thorne, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.