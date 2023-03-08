Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

March is Women’s History Month. This will be the first of several articles in March to cite significant historic and current contributions made by women in the field of medicine. 

Many of you will likely be surprised to learn that more women than men have been admitted to American medical schools in the past few years. In 2019, women accounted for 52.4% of medical school enrollees. In contrast, when I graduated from medical school in 1976, only 21 of the 125 graduates were women (17%). 

