March is Women’s History Month. This will be the first of several articles in March to cite significant historic and current contributions made by women in the field of medicine.
Many of you will likely be surprised to learn that more women than men have been admitted to American medical schools in the past few years. In 2019, women accounted for 52.4% of medical school enrollees. In contrast, when I graduated from medical school in 1976, only 21 of the 125 graduates were women (17%).
It wasn’t until the 1970-71 school year that women accounted for more than 10% of a single medical school class. The incoming class of 1992-93 was the first to reach 40%. More than two decades later, in 2017-18, women medical enrollees broke the 50% mark.
In 1970, women made up 5% of the U.S. physician workforce. By 2019, they made up 35% of the physicians practicing in the United States.
The first female medical student in the United States was Elizabeth Blackwell. After receiving rejections from multiple medical schools, Dr. Blackwell was admitted to Geneva Medical College in 1847 and received her M.D. degree.
She subsequently had to move to France and England for further training unavailable in the United States. In 1850, she returned to the United States and established what is now New York Presbyterian- Lower Manhattan Hospital with two other female doctors. That institution was originally established to provide medical care to indigent women and to provide medical training for women physicians.
As noted, Dr. Blackwell was the first American woman to be admitted to and graduate from a medical school in the U.S. When she subsequently moved to England; she attained another distinction.
Although English women were not permitted to attend medical school, Blackwell was legally able to practice medicine in England because she had already gotten her medical degree in the United States. Therefore, her other “first” was that she also was the first woman to be “officially registered in England by the General Medical Council,” meaning she was the first official female practicing physician in England in 1858.
In 1949, the Edith Blackwell award was established. It is awarded to the woman who has made the most outstanding contributions to the cause of women in the medical field.
The writer is a member of the primary care medical team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Two physician members of the team are Dr. Brittany Streets and Dr. Audreanna James. (50% of the primary care physician staff, for the moment). Dr Melanie Mattson is the Clinic’s consulting cardiologist, and Nurse Practitioner Missy Strite and Physician Assistant Karen Kimmel round out the primary care team (Dr. Andy Wilcox and I are outnumbered).
