If you’ve ever seen the movie Monsters Inc., you know the premise. There are real monsters under the bed! They’re crafty, and parents can’t see them, but they are tangible and terrifying in the movie.
When children grow up, they put away childish thoughts and conclude that there are no monsters left to be afraid of. Scripture tells us that isn’t completely true. There is one monster we need to be aware of – he is crafty and dangerous. Christians don’t need to fear him, but he is real.
1 Peter 5:8 reads, “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.”
This isn’t a made-up enemy who we need to write into the story of redemption to have someone to rail against. No! Our enemy is not one we make up; he is someone the Lord identifies for us. And he has been our enemy from the very beginning. When Adam and Eve were in the garden, the devil was there, attacking God’s character and creation. From the moment he won that first battle, he has not stopped prowling around, seeking to destroy anyone created in the image of God.
And guess where he hides? Right around the corner at the wide gate.
Jesus said, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” The wide gate is easy. It announces that there is no ethical demand for admittance. Believe what you want. Make God in your image, deciding what you want to be right instead of submitting to what Jesus says is true. Although God can and does forgive even the most horrendous sin, He still requires everyone who wants to inherit eternal life to enter through the real Christ.
Jesus is the narrow gate. No one enters the eternal kingdom of God without going through Him. The way is hard not because Jesus is hard to find, but because Jesus makes demands of our belief system. He speaks of a bold love that confronts sin, of an obedient heart that submits to God’s law, and a sexual ethic based on the created order of male and female.
When anyone refuses to submit to the teachings of Jesus, they can’t walk through the narrow gate because the gate they’re constructing is the wide gate. And when you enter the wide gate, there is only one thing waiting for you around the corner – a real enemy prepared to devour you. So, enter the narrow gate. It may look uninviting to some, but Jesus says it’s the way to life.
