Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

If you’ve ever seen the movie Monsters Inc., you know the premise. There are real monsters under the bed! They’re crafty, and parents can’t see them, but they are tangible and terrifying in the movie. 

When children grow up, they put away childish thoughts and conclude that there are no monsters left to be afraid of. Scripture tells us that isn’t completely true. There is one monster we need to be aware of – he is crafty and dangerous. Christians don’t need to fear him, but he is real.

