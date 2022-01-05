“Put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator.” Colossians 3:10
Happy birthday wishes to Willis Bohrer, Jan. 3; Austin Hott and Kiara Martin, Jan. 6; Lucas Montgomery, Jan. 7; Sarah Buckley and Mildred Cowgill, Jan. 8; Michael Martin Jr., Jan. 10; Virginia Pyles and Dylan Stafford, Jan. 11; Hunter Perando, Jan. 12; Walter Long, Jan. 14; Suzanne Branner, Gloria McKee and Darlene Combs, Jan. 15.
No school for the county on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Report card day will be Jan. 14.
Some were disappointed that we didn’t get the 1st snowfall of the winter this week. However, Winchester got a few inches and schools were closed. I’m sure we will see snow sometime this winter.
Sympathy to the Kenny Wolford and Darrell Heare family.
Please keep these neighbors in your prayers: Don and Diane Perry, Terrie Santymire, Timmy Rannells, great-grandson Caden, for myself as I’m having heart issues again, Adam Largent Sr., Crystal Moreland, Keith Lambert Jr., Lou Wolford, Betty Kidwell, Mary Alice Moreland, Izik Pownell and all the ones battling the virus and the flu.
Hope everyone had a blessed Christmas and wishing everyone a blessed New Year.
