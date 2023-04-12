coat

The MouseFlex electrode created by WVU researchers will advance testing of vagus nerve stimulation, a cutting-edge bioelectronic treatment for conditions that range from epilepsy to arthritis to hypertension. Here Justin Vankirk, a doctoral candidate in mechanical and aerospace engineering, releases microfabricated MouseFlex electrodes from a silicon wafer and solder-integrates leads to the device for electrochemical testing.

West Virginia University en-gineers are taking a major step into “bioelectronic medicine,” a cutting-edge approach that uses electric current as a treatment for pain and disease, with the development of MouseFlex. The device will facilitate research into a technique called “vagus nerve stimulation” or VNS.

The vagus nerve is responsible for involuntary body functions such as heart rate, breathing and digestion.

