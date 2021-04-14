I have a lot of memorable experiences from my high school English classes.
Like how my 11th grade English teacher made us do a “free write” every morning in our journals. She’d collect them every day, read through what we wrote and give us an OK stamp for participation.
One day, I wrote, “I know you’re about to redo the seating chart, so please sit me next to Owen. Please, please, please sit me next to Owen.”
(Owen was, in my eyes at the time, a god among men.)
And when she redid the seating chart, she sat me right behind Owen.
Score 1 for Emma.
Curriculum-wise, we covered the “Hero’s Journey” in that class. Remember that lesson? What makes a “hero” a “hero”?
We had to read about Odysseus and like, other old people, and compare them to newer heroes in literature like Katniss Everdeen, Harry Potter and Luke Skywalker.
That was the same unit where we covered the “fatal flaws” of those heroes (also called “hamartia”). Wikipedia defines fatal flaws as, “deeds that are unworthy of a hero.”
Generally in literature, heroes aren’t perfect. They have some flaws that they either have to face and overcome, making them successful and, well, heroic, or the flaws get the better of them and lead to their demise, actually putting them into the category of “tragic hero.”
Like Icarus, whose dad spent basically forever making him some wings made of feathers and wax, just to have his idiot kid fly too close to the sun and melt the wings off. Then, he fell into the ocean and that was the end of Icarus.
See? His fatal flaw was that he was a dumb-bunny, and it got the better of him.
I actually think about fatal flaws all the time, and because I am kind of like the hero in my own story, I have to face my own hamartia, practically daily.
For instance, in my day-to-day existence, what can we expect by way of “deeds that are unworthy of a hero”?
Well, I’m the kind of hero who tends to throw away boxes and wrappers of food when they have cooking directions on them. So, if I accidentally poison myself by undercooking something, don’t be surprised. It’s the Dumb-Bunny Icarus in me.
I’m the kind of hero who is always late. OK, maybe not always, but definitely a good 90 percent of the time. And it’s not that I’m apathetic or clueless when it comes to what the clock says, but it’s just that I genuinely have too much misplaced faith in my ability to make it on time.
This falls more in the “7 Deadly Sins” category, which I suppose could also be a fatal flaw of mine: sloth. Sheer, downright laziness. Case in point: if dinner is ready and it appears I have no clean plates, do you think I take 2 minutes to clean one?
Um, no. I’m the kind of hero who will eat my dinner right off the tray like a disgusting pig person. I am content in my laziness. One day, it may catch up to me, but until then, I will ignore basic, low-effort chores just because I can. I am the hero in this story, after all. I am the master of my fate.
If I’m being honest, high school English classes brought me a lot of eye rolling and introduced me to works of literature that I could have gone without (like “Lord of the Flies”…what garbage. Or “Catcher in the Rye.” A lot of people like that one, but I’m vetoing it. The book should have been titled “Holden Caulfield Doesn’t Do Much for 277 Pages.”).
But also, in the strain of honesty, there are some lessons that I still do value today. The “Hero” lesson at least makes me take a good, hard look at myself. Maybe I’ll change, and maybe I won’t, but I certainly will be above Icarus, right?
