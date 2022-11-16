I always think it’s cute to hear about other people’s Christmas traditions.
Obviously, my own family has its traditions back in Fredericksburg (my brother making faces while my dad tries to take a Christmas photo, everyone wearing extra-long flannel pajama bottoms, eating lots and lots of my mom’s breakfast rolls, going to church Christmas morning and unwrapping presents while we all drink copious amounts of coffee, etc.), but when I’m here in Hampshire, I don’t really have that many traditions.
Like, Emma-only traditions.
Actually, that’s not really true. I have one tradition, and it’s one that seems to really divide people around here.
I decorate early, and start listening to Christmas music early.
We all know my birthday was last week, right? Well, for the last few years, a tradition I’ve developed is setting up my Christmas tree on my birthday.
This year it happened to be Election Night, but I didn’t budge from tradition. Even though it took until past 1 a.m., I set up my little Dollar General tree in my living room and decked it out with its gold and pink decor.
And I’ve been listening to my “OG Christmas Playlist” ever since.
That playlist is an odd collection of traditional Christmas hymns, contemporary tunes, soundtracks to Christmas movies, and pop stars’...unique takes on holiday music.
Seriously, have you guys ever HEARD Justin Bieber’s version of “Little Drummer Boy”? If not, you’re missing out.
For the last few years, I’ve been content in my premature holiday celebration. I’ve enjoyed driving home to Fredericksburg for Thanksgiving (in horrific Northern Virginia traffic, gripping the wheel, fearing for my life) while listening to Celine Dion’s “O Holy Night.”
And for the last couple years, it seems like the General Public (you know, the collective “they”) was all about giving folks like me a free pass to celebrate the holidays early. When Covid hit, the attitude seemed to be all, “Let people do whatever makes them happy!”
Actually, there was a lot of “everything goes” back then. Lots of sourdough starters and 1st-time kombucha brewed in the basement. Lots of attempted knitting hobbies and DIY haircuts.
I’ve just been seeing so many posts on Facebook that are back on the “Wait until after Thanksgiving” train.
Never. I’ll never go back.
The attitude about early Christmas celebrations during Covid is something I’m holding on to – tight. I kind of miss that part of 2020 and 2021, when everyone was just going 100 percent at things that would make them happy, whether it was bleaching their own hair or getting a kitten or taking up oil painting.
Now, with cold weather upon us, the sun setting at noon (practically), it’s going to be more important than any other time of year for us (me) to put energy toward anything that makes us happy. If that’s Elton John and “Step into Christmas” or *NSYNC’s “Kiss Me at Midnight,” then so be it.
There are worse things that getting into the Christmas spirit early, and staying in that spirit for as long as possible. It doesn’t negate the importance of Thanksgiving (which is a day, whereas I argue Christmas is a season), and it doesn’t water down the importance of Christmas, either.
It’s all important, and if it makes you happy, then why not?
