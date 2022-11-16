Emma June 2022

I always think it’s cute to hear about other people’s Christmas traditions. 

Obviously, my own family has its traditions back in Fredericksburg (my brother making faces while my dad tries to take a Christmas photo, everyone wearing extra-long flannel pajama bottoms, eating lots and lots of my mom’s breakfast rolls, going to church Christmas morning and unwrapping presents while we all drink copious amounts of coffee, etc.), but when I’m here in Hampshire, I don’t really have that many traditions. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.