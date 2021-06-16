“I ain’t never felt like this before
Now that’s the thing that’s got me amazed
Don’t know what to do, my head’s in a haze
It’s like a heat wave.”
Linda Ronstadt
Human beings, along with other mammals, are homeotherms. That is, they have internal mechanisms that allow for control of body temperature.
Reptiles such as lizards and snakes are required to seek sun or shade to warm up or cool off, in order to maintain proper body temperature.
Body temperature is the balance of heat generation by metabolic processes, heat absorption and heat dissipation. As body temperature rises above normal, a structure in the brain called the hypothalamus, sends out signals that result in increased perspiration and vasodilatation (dilatation of the blood vessels).
There are three processes by which the body gets rid of excess heat. The most efficient is evaporation. Sweat is secreted onto the skin and its evaporation from the body carries heat away. Perspiration, however, is limited if the relative humidity is above 75 percent.
Because the air is relatively saturated with water, the sweat can’t evaporate and pull the heat with it.. Another process of heat transfer is conduction in which heat is directly transferred from a hotter object to a cooler one. (jumping in a swimming pool of cold water for example).
A third process is convection, which is the transfer of heat through air currents (sitting in front of a fan). Anything that interferes with these processes impairs the ability to lose heat. Examples include an elevated environmental temperature, high humidity, minimal air currents.
The ability to perspire requires adequate hydration. Dehydration reduces the amount of sweat available for evaporation. As sweat is lost through perspiration and without fluid replacement, blood pressure can drop, reducing the availability of the circulation to deliver fluid to the sweat glands.
As the process progresses, the ability to sweat diminishes and eventually stops. As this capacity to lose heat becomes further impaired, the body temperature rises. As the body temperature rises, oxygen consumption increases resulting in increased breathing rate and increased heart rate as the body attempts to meet the increasing oxygen demand.
All of these processes result in the classic picture of heat stroke.
By definition heat stroke occurs in an individual with a core body temperature above 104, with significant neurologic impairment.
The typical victim is hot and dry, is breathing rapidly, is lethargic or stuporous, and the skin is typically reddish from vasodilatation. In severe cases, body temperatures can exceed 106 and the greater the intensity and duration of hyperthermia, the greater the risk of permanent neurologic damage and death.
The elderly are at higher risk of heat stroke because of a diminished capacity to perspire. Another factor is that and elderly individual has a higher probability of being on one or more medications that can interfere with sweating or that can promote dehydration (such as diuretics).
Because of the rapid breathing and increased heart rate that occurs with hyperthermia, individuals who have coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and COPD are at risk because the increased demand on the heart and lungs can be exceed the capacity of the heart and lungs to deliver oxygen, resulting in respiratory failure or fatal heart attack.
Back in the late ’70s, when I was an intern in Baltimore, our hospital wherfe I trained was in the inner city and close to a number of nursing homes that were not equipped with air conditioning. To this day, I remember an elderly lady brought in the the emergency department, delirious and screaming.
She was dry as a bone and her temperature was over 106 (the thermometer only went up that high). Despite our efforts, which included putting her in a cold water bathtub, she did not survive. Had she survived, she likely would have had permanent brain damage.
Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate transfer to the hospital. Immediate measures can include hydration if the person is awake enough to safely drink without risk of choking and aspiration.
The person should be moved to as cool an environment as possible pending hospital transfer. Elevation of the feet is also helpful to sustain blood pressure to the brain in an attempt to maintain consciousness.
Preventive measures are fairly straightforward. With prolonged exposures to hot environments, hydration with electrolyte solutions (not just water) is recommended not only to replace water but also sodium, potassium and other electrolytes that are lost in perspiration.
Hydration also prevents low blood pressure. Air conditioning cools the body via conduction. Fans, which by convection removes heat from the body surface. Either or both reduce the risk of heat induced illness. Some fans have misters that spray water.
The water that lands on the skin is then evaporated off the body surface and carries the heat away.
If you have heat related illness, you can be in a state where you “ain’t never felt like this before” and you “don’t know what to do” because your “head’s in a haze”
The writer is part of the primary care provider team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. This particular article, with some modifications, was previously printed in the Review in 2018, and rerun to remind the readers of the risks of heat related illness.
First published July 22, 2020
