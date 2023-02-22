No doubt today’s title reminds many of us of Tina Turner belting out these lyrics.
Jesus had some pretty specific things to say about love. And as we close this month, this month in which we celebrated Valentine’s Day, the topic of love is very appropriate.
In Luke’s gospel, chapter 6: 27-38, Jesus tells us to love our enemies. He goes even further and says to pray for those who mistreat us. He calls us to bless those who curse us.
Wow. That’s pretty hard to hear, much less follow. He makes some very astute observations. He reminds us there is nothing noteworthy in loving those who love us. He reminds us even sinners do that.
No, we are to go further. Our faith calls us to love those who don’t love us. That is tough but not impossible. We have seen it in the words and actions of folks who forgave the one who senselessly slaughtered their loved ones who had gathered in a southern church for a Bible study.
There have been other times that you are no doubt recalling as you read this reflection of folks who demonstrated what love looks like.
Those individuals who demonstrate this type of love understand there are many layers of love. They have gone beyond the flowers-and-candy type of love. Don’t get me wrong. I thoroughly enjoy nibbling on some chocolate as I appreciate the floral arrangement on the table.
But we are called to go further. We are called to see all of creation as the holy work of God. Holy — think about that for a minute — a holy work of God.
All means all. Can we look at the one who is in line ahead of us, berating the clerk with foul language, and see her as a child of God, and pray for her? Can we respond in this manner when these words are tossed at us?
Can we remain calm and treat her with respect even though she does not treat others thusly? I’d like to tell you that I always respond accordingly, but there are too many folks who know me.
But that does not mean that I won’t some day be at the point where I can love more deeply and judge less harshly. For you see, I don’t know what has led another to act in such a destructive manner.
What I am called to do is to continue to yield to God’s transforming power in my life. One day, my faith tells me that with God’s grace, I’ll be there.
So, you see, love has everything to do with it. All of our words, our thoughts, and our deeds must come from love. If we can do that, we will be not only living out our faith, we will be helping to heal a world that oftentimes appears to be hurting and angry.
The next time you receive that box of candy or those flowers, think also of ways your life can mirror the love Christ calls us to demonstrate.
First published Feb. 20, 2018.
