The weather gave us several of those hard frosts I was talking about, and all our peonies are cut back.
Sometime ago, I said it would be wise to get your plants ready to go indoors for winter and we did. Of course it was so long ago, I had to spend a half a day cleaning and checking for pests again before they came in to stay.
We’ve had some warm sunny days and we got all of our daffodil bulbs planted, so that’s a plus. Bee balm (Monarda), peonies and phlox are prone to powdery mildew, and winter wet can exacerbate that problem, so they always need cut back in fall.
If you are experiencing powdery mildew, Listerine diluted 4-to-1 with water makes a good spray to get rid of it. We buy the generic mouthwash that resembles Listerine and it works well.
We have had many hard frosts and everything that needed to be cut back or dug out, can be done now. This includes your canna and calla lilies and any other bulbs such as dahlia, tuberous begonias and gladiolus you’ve been waiting to dig.
Clean and carefully trim any roots and bulb stems (a 2-inch stem is plenty), discarding any bulbs that may have gotten nicked. It’s a good idea to place them on a screen or a mesh tray to dry before storing them. This is especially true for any thick bulbs such as canna lilies.
After they’re dry to your touch and any cut edges have sealed, store the bulbs in a cool, dark dry area and make a note to check them regularly for mushy spots. You can pack them in peat moss or shredded paper, hang them in mesh bags or just leave them set out in a single layer.
If they’ve been growing in pots, large tubs or planters, cut the leaves and stems down to the soil level and bring them indoors. They’ll be fine in the dry soil until you take them outside next spring.
It is finally time to get your garden equipment cleaned and stored. After planting or digging bulbs, thoroughly clean all your tools, using a metal brush if necessary, to get all the accumulated dirt and gunk off.
If you find some rust, some sandpaper will take care of it. Use a clean rag to dry everything well, and then lightly wipe the metal down with some oil. You don’t need any fancy oil; plain old vegetable oil works fine for this.
Clean your pruners with some alcohol wipes to remove any sticky residue that always seems to build up. I use a spritz of WD-40 throughout the season and always when they get put away for winter. Same goes for my pocket knife. To be honest, my pruners are always handy, even in winter.
After that last mowing, run your mower until the fuel runs out. Allowing fuel to set over the winter months can cause plastic and rubber to deteriorate. Scrape away any dirt and built-up debris under the frame, carefully clean the blades and give them a light coat of oil.
Disconnect the battery and take out the spark plugs. It’s a good time to take your blade for sharpening, if necessary.
With all the rain this fall, I’m sure you’ve gathered, drained, coiled and hung up your hoses long ago, so I won’t mention that.
The ground has not frozen so give your compost a tum. Adding garden debris is fine as long as you turn it and don’t let it just set on top.
Larry and I are avid readers and before we moved here, we bought most of our books. However, we soon found bookstores weren’t as accessible here as they had been in Fairfax County, and Larry began going to our Hampshire County Library.
The ladies are always pleasant and willing to find books for us. Although our personal library is not growing, we have been reading as much or more than we ever did. Not that we needed one, but this year, we found another reason to go to the library — DVDs.
We began with “Game of Thrones” because our provider had stopped carrying HBO and I won’t say how many TV series and movies we’ve watched, but it kept us busy this year.
I realize a lot of folks don’t have cable TV, so, if your children need a movie for a sleepover or party, or you just need something different, our library is the place to find it and there is never any charge.
