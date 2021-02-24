The year 2020 will go down in history as leaving countless numbers of victims in its path.
I know we are so tired of hearing about Covid-19 to the point that we cringe every time we hear it mentioned. Many can list their name under the category of being a victim of the virus personally.
But there are also many who, although they have been a victim in one way or another, they refuse to accept defeat and have instead placed their name under the category of being a survivor.
The price has been costly. Many are grieving the loss of someone very close to them while others yet still are awaiting the outcome of loved ones who are struggling to beat the deadly virus.
They are spending their days and nights praying desperately for God to allow that someone they love to come out of the fight as a survivor instead of a victim.
It’s easy to feel alone when one is in a battle against an enemy that you can’t see or hear. You don’t even know it’s upon you until it has already invaded your life in some way or another.
You wear the mask, wash your hands frantically every time you turn around and refrain from attending such things as church services, visiting family and friends, all in an attempt to not fall prey to its grip, only to find out that your efforts have been in vain.
You feel it coming on, you get the swab and wait for the results, all the while remaining quarantined away from the rest of the world.
We tend to define the terms victim or survivor based on whether one succumbs to the virus, thus being a victim, or whether one is fortunate enough to survive its attack but it’s much more than that.
Winning the battle physically is just one aspect of the war against Covid. There is the mental and emotional fight that comes with it.
Like any illness that drains one of his or her strength and energy, leaving one feeling as if they have just been in a fight for his or her life — mainly because that has been the case.
Such battles take an emotional toll. Even if you were not the one going through it personally, the effects of having to watch someone you love go through the turmoil. Seeing someone close to you suffer, having to wonder day in and day out whether or not he or she will pull through.
Most likely all of us have been affected by the virus and all that came with 2020. I have personally lost good friends and close acquaintances to this crazy illness, some who are still in hospitals and on ventilators, fighting for their lives.
There is more to being a survivor than just making it through an illness. Last year dealt us more than a bad hand with Covid. There was all of the political hoopla that we had to endure with riots in the streets, a more-than-crazy election process and watching our country being divided down the middle.
Surviving a year like 2020 involves a lot more than making it through. Survival is often a mental and emotional process as well.
It’s deciding that we will not let the circumstances defeat us. It involves drawing strength from one another. After all, we’ve all been through it together.
It involves not feeding on the negativity that so many have garnered throughout the process and feeding off of the positive that the strong have gained through it all.
Strength to be a survivor comes from reading God’s word, talking to him in prayer and allowing His Spirit to be our strength. We have all been victims of 2020 in one way or another.
Either by the virus, having our lives disrupted by being quarantined, watching businesses fail, our school systems in confusion and the list goes on.
I’m not trying to play psychologist. I’m just wanting to encourage you to know you are not alone in what you have been through or what you may still be going through.
We have all felt somewhat victimized and isolated. But we are not alone.
Find strength and friendship in the Lord and in others around you. Seek help from professional counselors if necessary, as well. There is no shame in that.
The Bible tells us that we should not forsake the assembling of ourselves together. God knows we need Him, but we also need each other. We may have been a victim, but we don’t have to remain a victim.
