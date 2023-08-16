Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Monday, Aug. 21, Romney – 11 a.m. Card Sharks Club
Wednesday, Aug. 23, Romney – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bingo – 1 nonperishable item
Thursday, Aug. 24, Springfield – 3-3:45 p.m. Bingo – 1 nonperishable item
*Springfield puzzle club meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday*
*Romney’s Tai Chi class will be postponed until further notice
Menus
• Meals cost for those 60 and over is a voluntary donation based on monthly income; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Aug. 17 –Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, cake with blueberry topping
Friday, Aug. 18 – Honey mustard chicken, macaroni salad, peas and corn, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit
Monday, Aug. 21 – Swiss steak with tomatoes, onions, peppers, wheat roll, potato wedges, corn, fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Polish sausage with bun, sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, Jell-O with fruit cocktail, cookie
Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, mac and cheese, salad green with beets, peaches
Thursday, Aug. 24 – Pepperoni and cheese pizza, Italian veggies, cottage cheese with cherry tomatoes, orange, dessert
Friday, Aug. 25 – Baked fish tail, brown rice with pinto beans, broccoli, wheat bread, pineapple chunks, pudding
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Aug. 17 –Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, cake with blueberry topping
Monday, Aug. 21 – Swiss steak with tomatoes, onions, peppers, wheat roll, potato wedges, corn, fruit
Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, mac and cheese, salad green with beets, peaches
Thursday, Aug. 24 – Pepperoni and cheese pizza, Italian veggies, cottage cheese with cherry tomatoes, orange, dessert
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 17 – Chef salad with ham, turkey, cheese, veggies, roll, fruit, dessert
Friday, Aug. 18 – Chef’s choice
Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Sausage gravy, biscuit, hash brown, scrambled eggs, baked apples
Thursday, Aug. 24 – Hot dogs and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert
Friday, Aug. 25 – Chicken Parmesan, noodles, broccoli, salad, garlic bread
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 18 – Honey mustard chicken, macaroni salad, peas and corn, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Polish sausage with bun, sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, Jell-O with fruit cocktail, cookie
Friday, Aug. 25 – Baked fish tail, brown rice with pinto beans, broccoli, wheat bread, pineapple chunks, pudding
* * *
The Committee on Aging sponsors the last bus trip of the year, which is on schedule for 2023.
The Branson Show Extravaganza: Check out the “Live Music Show Capital of the World” in Branson, Missouri. Scheduled for Sept. 17-23, this seven-day, seven-night tour features three morning and three evening shows and a stop at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis before heading back home.
For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
