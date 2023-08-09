Words of Wisdom
Money can’t buy back
your youth when you are old,
a friend when you are lonely,
or a love that’s grown cold.
The Clock of Life is wound but once,
and no one has the power to tell
just when the Clock will stop,
at late or early hour.
Now, is the only time you own,
live, love and work with a will,
and place no Faith in tomorrow…….
for the Clock may then be still.
– Claude G. Pownall
This saying is so true and good to live by.
The Bean Settlement Church will have a Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Sunday school will be at 10:00 a.m., and morning worship at 11:00 a.m. After services there will be a covered dish dinner in the fellowship hall. Everyone is invited. Celebrating over 150 years. If you or your family attended years ago, please join us so we can fellowship together. Look forward to seeing you. Don’t forget.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, the annual Philip Samuel Combs and Malinda Catherine Wolford Combs reunion will be at the home of Janet Shingleton on Ford Hill Road, Augusta, W.Va. We will eat from 1-1:30 p.m. Please bring a covered dish. Paper products will be furnished. Come join us. We need drinks, food, and desserts. Don’t forget to mark your calendars. See you then. If you have questions, please call Ron Combs, Nina Mason or Janet Shingleton.
On July 30, 2023, we had our bible school, paint class, and church picnic at the Bean Settlement Church. We and the children of the church had a wonderful time of fellowship, painting, eating and enjoying time together. If you missed it, plan on another year.
On Aug. 4 in the evening, the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren folks enjoyed a pool party at the Moorefield Pool. Our beautiful children, young folks, and some grown ones enjoyed swimming, eating pizza, brownies, etc. I enjoyed the fellowship and eats. Swimming is something my mother never let me do. (Remember those days) Everyone enjoyed the evening.
Saturday, Burl, Donna Charlton and I attended the Peach Festival in Romney and watched the parade. Burl and Donna’s grandson and our great-grandson, Parker Charlton, was in the band. So proud of you, Parker and all the others in the band. The parade was great! A large crowd and lots of activities going on.
Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed a trip to Maine, where they visited Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park. The scenery was beautiful. They also stopped in and toured the Southern New Hampshire University campus, where Marissa attends college online. The campus was beautiful with all the flowers. All had a great time and made lots of wonderful memories.
Happy belated birthday to Burl Charlton on Aug. 3. Happy Birthday wishes to Natalynn Daugherty on Aug.19 and Cristal Dove on Aug. 26. We wish you all many more happy birthdays. Happy Birthday wishes to anyone else celebrating a birthday this month.
Happy Anniversary to Burl and Donna Charlton on Aug. 9. They will be celebrating 49 years. Enjoy your special day and many more. Anyone having news to share, please call Holly or I. We write every two weeks. Thank you! Stay well and safe. You are always welcome at Bean Settlement Church and the other surrounding churches. God Bless.
