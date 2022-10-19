Oct. 19, 2016 – Cyrus Chaney, a 4th grader at Capon Bridge Elementary, digs in for the last stretch of the annual pumpkin run last Wednesday at Hampshire High School. Chaney finished 9th in the competition among the county’s 6 elementary schools.
West Virginia Capitol – Standing proudly among the hills of West Virginia, its imposing proportions mirrored on the waters of the Great Kanawha, in the near future will be the new capitol of the Little Mountain State. Dignified in its grandeur and majestic in its beautiful surroundings, apart from the busy marts of trade, it will perhaps have no equal among the forty-seven other state capitols in the United States.
West Virginia’s $9,500,000 capitol will be the reflection of the soul of an artist.
50 years ago - 1972
Hampshire County escaped serious damage in last Friday’s flood, although the South Branch of the Potomac was out of banks, spreading over low lying fields and closing some roads in low spots. River Road just south of Romney was closed for several hours as was the Springfield-Points road in the vicinity of Maple Landing, but both were passable again by Saturday morning after it crested around 7 p.m. Friday.
Three Hampshire High School FFA members, Dennis Evans, Scott Bean and Burl Charlton, and one from Romney Junior High, Paul Roomsburg, are in Kansas City this week attending the 45th National Future Farmers of America Convention. Bill Roomsburg is with them as their sponsor.
40 years ago - 1982
The Alpine Theatre is now showing the film “E.T.” for the next seven big days. It is rated PG.
Recent visitors with Ann Ludwick at her home in York, Pa., were Jeannie Fitzwater, Gore, Va.; Carol Kerns, Winchester, and Virginia and Ellis L. Shanholtz of Miami. Parents of the four are Mr. and Mrs. Ellis T. Shanholtz of Capon Bridge.
Hampshire Post 91 American Legion has apple butter for sale at $2 a quart or $8 a gallon. Pick it up at the Canteen.
30 years ago - 1992
Members of the West Virginia Muzzleloader’s Association and the Isaac Walton League, met with Gov. Gaston Caperton last week to present a check for $2,200 toward the “Hunters Helping the Hungry” program. The program will allow hunters to donate legally harvested deer to help feed the hungry.
Junior Michelle Poland was crowned Hampshire High School’s Homecoming Queen XXIX during annual Homecoming festivities Oct. 9.
20 years ago - 2002
Margie and Fred Smith gathered over 30 family members and friends at their home on Richmond Road on a recent weekend to make apple butter. Hard work, but an enjoyable time and enough of the product to last a long time, and of course, everyone enjoyed Margie’s cooking.
Hampshire County Development Authority President Ben Elkins has been selected the 2002 Volunteer of the Year by the West Virginia Economic Development Council.
While this summer’s fish kill on the South Branch spurred state organizations to more actively monitor the river’s condition, no conclusive answers have yet been identified to the cause of the ailment.
10 years ago – 2012
The 3rd annual Paws-N-Effect Dog’s Day Out on Sunday drew out some winning pets and a lot of generosity from the crowd that gathered on the grounds of Taggart Hall in Romney. More than $2,000 was raised for the Erin Michele Pancake Memorial Fund, which hosted the event. Hampshire County Animal Control and Hampshire County Pathways partnered in the event.
Pumpkins are synonymous with fall from carving jack-o-lanterns to eating pumpkin pie to everything in between. Some farmers had bumper crops of pumpkins in Hampshire County this year while others reported that their harvests were down. This year the pumpkin harvest was about two weeks early according to Zanna Whitacre of the Barefoot Farmer along U.S. Route 50 near Romney.
