Oct. 19, 2016 – Cyrus Chaney, a 4th grader at Capon Bridge Elementary, digs in for the last stretch of the annual pumpkin run last Wednesday at Hampshire High School. Chaney finished 9th in the competition among the county’s 6 elementary schools.

100 years ago – 1922

West Virginia Capitol – Standing proudly among the hills of West Virginia, its imposing proportions mirrored on the waters of the Great Kanawha, in the near future will be the new capitol of the Little Mountain State. Dignified in its grandeur and majestic in its beautiful surroundings, apart from the busy marts of trade, it will perhaps have no equal among the forty-seven other state capitols in the United States.

