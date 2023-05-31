Recently, I received a request from a college student for an interview to help her with an assignment in her religious studies course.
I was very humbled and yet appreciative of the opportunity this afforded me; and I thought I would share this list of questions and answers with you.
Questions for Pastor Wilson:
1. What are the most important theological truths I should know?
Here is a list of ten practical theological insights you need to have:
• There is only one God, and you are not Him.
• Everything is temporary.
• It is OK to ask God for the best of both worlds knowing that this world is good and the next one is better.
• Our society is wrong about most things.
• The Bible is true and trustworthy. Read it more.
• Pay attention. Listen more. Talk less.
• Take advantage of God-given opportunities to use your gifts.
• Establish and maintain a close relationship with the Holy Spirit.
• Cultivate the ability to hear and follow His still, small voice.
2. What did you wish you knew about God when you were my age?
I wish I had understood that He is always doing or allowing exactly what is best for me in every situation. I also wish I had not wasted so much time trying to understand other faiths — all of which are false — when I could have been growing deeper in my own.
3. Why are you a follower of Jesus?
I follow Jesus because He loves me ... and because He leads me.
4. How do you worship God in your personal life?
I try to start every day with a morning prayer time that includes prayerfully putting on the whole armor of God, and there is singing.
5. Where do you go to learn more about God outside of the Bible (teachers, websites, books, etc.)?
I pay attention to nature — then, John MacArthur is good, Warren Wiersbe is good. The 1984 NIV Life Application Bible is good. While I am not from a generation that uses the computer as a primary resource, Google and YouTube can be helpful at times.
6. What are the greatest challenges to your faith?
My greatest challenges are: complacency, self-righteousness, selfishness, my own judgmentalism, and lack of compassion forgetting that most people are spiritually lost and deceived by the evil one.
7. Who influenced you most in your knowledge and love for God? How did they do that?
My mother and Dad had a genuine faith that they lived out in front of me. (Mom was especially good at challenging me with questions like, “Are you sure that’s what you want to do?” Also, my wife who sincerely loves me, prays for me every day.)
First published May 13, 2020.
