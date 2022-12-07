For the last 7 weeks, the Lord has taken me through the book of Revelations and together we have looked at the letters to the 7 churches in Asia as listed by John. Every church had different struggles and needed to hear a word from the Lord.
• Remember your First Love
• Know who the true enemy is
• Remember who holds the sharp 2-edged sword
• What are you Allowing
• What are Perfect works in the eyes of the Lord
• The Lord controls the Doors
• Being Lukewarm and how that causes the Lord to Vomit
There are no accidents from the perspective of the Lord and how he works on this Earth. I believe every church back in this day needed to hear every word but their current struggle was different. Did one church have the First Love topic perfected and they didn’t need to hear that? Absolutely not, in my opinion. Walking this Faith out on Earth will take us to different places and bring out different areas of struggle at different times and in different seasons. That is the mystery of our Faith – everyone is in different seasons and at different points of growth.
John recorded that Jesus said you must be born again to see/enter the Kingdom of God. (John 3:1-7) Every spiritual path is different at being spiritually born again. Jesus told Nicodemus what is born of the flesh is flesh and what is born of the Spirit is Spirit. Basically, there are 2 points of birth within our understanding of creation. Everyone is born of the Flesh who is alive on the Earth, the next birth is done by the Spirit of the Lord at His will.
If you can follow this order of understanding, then you can see that someone who is an adult in the flesh will instantly become a child again in the Spirit when they believe and are “Born Again.” With all this being said, fleshly aging and growth is pretty universal. For every calendar year we age and have our annual Birthday celebrations. We are all on track to eventually age out, AKA meet our Maker. Aging by spiritual terms is similar in this regard that eventually we will meet our Maker but so different in how we reach milestones in our growth. When I look at the points of interest brought out to each Church in Revelations, I see growth milestones.
Were the letters presented in a particular order? I will leave the reader to decide, but I find them very strategically placed within John’s letter. Number one, it is all about Love in our Faith. We know that God is Love (1 John 4:8). If we ever stray from this reality, we need to return to it. The 1st Love is the beginning. When we are born again, we realize that we are sinners saved by an amazing grace and overwhelming Love. We can’t help dwelling on this point, How could I be loved this much? Greater Love has no one than this, to lay down their life for their friends. (John 15:13) Jesus laid down his life for Us on the Cross!
The next 2 letters talk about the true enemy and who holds the sharp 2-edged sword. In our growth, we must remember who the ultimate battle is against and who holds all authority in Heaven and on Earth, Jesus. (Matthew 28:18)
The next 2 letters discuss what you are allowing in your life and what perfect works are. We are called to take ownership of this walk because we are the ones who allow certain things while we are reminded what actual perfection is. To be perfect is to imitate what our God does, he allows his goodness and love to fall on all and is no respecter of persons.
The final 2 letters are such a challenge because in conjunction with us taking ownership of this walk, we are reminded that ultimately it comes to trust. Even though we may want to walk in certain directions in our lives, we must know and trust that the Lord will open and close doors in our walk. Wrapping up this group of admonitions to the churches in Asia we find what is absolutely repulsive to the Lord – a Lukewarm relationship.
As Lukewarm was the last topic I discussed, I have pondered it this week. Is Lukewarm something that has lost heat? Is it something that has gained a cold source? The walk of this Faith is before us. We must continue to challenge and be challenged. The Spirit is willing but our Flesh is weak. (Matthew 26:41)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
