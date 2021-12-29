The past couple of weeks have been busy for a lot of people with last minute shopping, whatever method they used, traveling, parties, dinners and in-person candlelight and church services.
The big day has come and gone and I hope everyone celebrated the reason we have Christmas and live it every day.
Belated anniversary wishes to Randy and Wanda Koontz who celebrated their anniversary of 46 years on Dec. 20.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Springfield United Methodist Women held their monthly meeting at the home of Carol Raines and also had a Christmas Party. Those present were Carol, Rev. Lucinda Davis, Shirley Twigg, Juanita Grace, Marlene Miller and Norma Shanholtzer. Refreshments were served and jingle gifts exchanged.
Thursday evening of the 23rd, Amanda Koontz had her daughter Rylee a party in honor of her 12th birthday. Those present were Randy, Wanda and Lana Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith, Matt and Michele Embrey and sons Alex and Eli.
Two days later, the whole gang met again at the home of Matt and Michele and sons for a delicious Christmas dinner.
This past Sunday, Craig Shanholtzer of Hurricane visited with his mother Norma and went to a church service in Springfield, had lunch before returning home.
Norma’s granddaughter Shaylin Dabbs of West Union has plans of marching in the Rose Bowl parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1. She will be representing West Virginia and marching in the band director’s section. Shaylin is band director at Doddridge County High School.
This will be my last letter for the year 2021. I would like to thank everyone who gives me items and wished there were more callers. Also, to the readers and the Review for editing the letters.
This has been a very rough year and I hope 2022 is a better one. I wish each of you a blessed, healthy, happy New Year. I hope to hear from you next year.
Birthday wishes to Scott Shaffer on Jan. 3.
