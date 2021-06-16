We had a cold spell not long ago and I am done covering and moving plants around. We are in the middle of June and it should be warm and sunny now.
But, then again, this has been an all-around strange spring. We have hummingbirds, but not nearly as many as we normally have every year. The feeders are in the exact same places they have always been, but instead of needing filled on a daily basis, now, after a week, I clean and fill them although they are still half full.
I have heard from other folks that it’s the same at their feeders. It is quite puzzling.
And then we have the cicadas. They’re like a machine we should be shutting off. Oh well, at least we have beautiful flowers.
Spring Valley Farm market beside Mountaintop and Lambert Pharmacy is open full-time now. There is nothing better than fresh vegetables and fruit. Their produce is always higher quality and you can freeze or can it and have goodness year round.
It may cost a bit more than the grocery store, but, seriously, haven’t you had enough cardboard tomatoes? Buy Eli’s locally grown produce, eat well and support your local farmer.
And while you’re at it, buy your meat locally also. The Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge, Hampshire Meats in Shanks and Wayne’s in Fort Ashby and Keyser all have local meat.
It’s like spraying pesticides that kill the bees. Not supporting our local farmers and butchers directly impacts our food supply. We must pay more attention to the consequences of our actions.
Another local business, Valley View Greenhouse, has closed for the year. I regret to say I waited too long to visit them, but I will not make that mistake again.
Last year we had no hanging porch plants and only a few geraniums on the deck and up at the gate. This year we don’t even have any at the gate. The good thing about gardening is there is always next year. It doesn’t help this year, but such is life.
Soon it will be time for those pesky fruit flies. Fruit flies can lay 500 eggs at a time, a frightening thought.
To keep them at bay, try repelling them with wine corks. Set a few on the kitchen counter or in a small open flat container. The corks absorb the moisture from the ripening fruit and the wine scent is unpleasant to them.
I thought about sticking a small hook in one and hanging it over the sink, but I have to drink some wine first.
We have all had bananas that are too soft to eat, so how about laying them out or hanging them up for the butterflies. Leave some of the peel on them so they’re easier to hang up. A small flat plate or a chain with a hook on the end should do the trick.
For some reason kids like to do that yucky stuff, so see if you have any volunteers. My money says they may have some innovative ideas for displaying them.
We have a couple Potentillas we brought with us from Charles Town many years ago. They bloom every year and the deer never bother them. One is a generic (Potentilla fruticosa) with lovely yellow blooms and the other is a hybrid (Potentilla fruticosa “Abbotswood”) with white flowers.
They’re on the hill across from the porch. Last year we bought a new one (Potentilla “Monarch’s Velvet”) with red blooms. The older plants are blooming now, but the red one is small and slowly getting herself together.
Potentillas are low-growing shrubs that slowly spread, have few requirements and provide good coverage for years of lasting beauty. Full sun or part shade and average soil are all they need and if you want to prune them, do it in the fall. I am mentioning them now because they are what is holding our hill together.
We have tried periwinkle and many varieties of low-growing Veronica, but none are strong enough to stay put. They all wash to the bottom. There are a whole lot of ground covering plants that should have hung on, but they drifted to the bottom also.
But the potentillas have held firm. If you have a problem spot on a slope, they will stay put. They are also a nice addition in a sunny garden.
Potentillas are just one plant on my long list of easy peasy plants. I’m sure you have noticed that is a recurring theme with me. Low maintenance and lots of beauty are what I prefer and I try to pass that on to everyone.
Stay safe.
