It’s nice to receive pictured of relatives in New Iberia, La. They are all happy in their new home. Thanks, Scarlet and John. I enjoy your pictures. They are always welcome.
There are times when I believe the temperature has changed around here, and it is not like it used to be. Hope to see you walking in one day.
In an article in the Hampshire Review from June 15, 1932, Iris Dale Kline’s sister’s name was spelled incorrectly as “Imogene Smith,” when the correct spelling is “Imo Jean Smith.” The article detailed a surprise party given at A.W. Wolfe’s home on May 28, 1932. Among the attendees of this party were Iris Dale, Imo Jean and Joyce Smith.
