“And to the angel of the church in Pergamos write,
‘These things says He who has the sharp two-edged sword: “I know your works, and where you dwell, where Satan’s throne is. And you hold fast to My name, and did not deny My faith even in the days in which Antipas was My faithful martyr, who was killed among you, where Satan dwells. But I have a few things against you, because you have there those who hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balak to put a stumbling block before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed to idols, and to commit sexual immorality. Thus you also have those who hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitans, which thing I hate. Repent, or else I will come to you quickly and will fight against them with the sword of My mouth.
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. To him who overcomes I will give some of the hidden manna to eat. And I will give him a white stone, and on the stone a new name written which no one knows except him who receives it.”
(Revelation 2:12-17 NKJV)
I find this communication with the church in Pergamos very intriguing and the timing very relevant for the current “church of America.” Jesus started by simply reminding them that the person addressing them has in his possession “the sharp two-edged sword.” What an opening! Imagine speaking to your kids and before you start into the topic at hand, you remind them of something? I know no parents do that, yeah right…but that is another topic for another column. Jesus simply was saying, remember, I have the authority and power in this relationship in the end.
As always, we have to go to the foundation of who our Jesus is and where he is coming from. He is Love. Everything he says and does is motivated by his Love of the Father and his will. Please remember this. Before you get offended at anything he says recorded in the Scriptures, his motivation is out of the purest Love to ever walk on this Earth.
Nobody likes confrontation. If you are a follower of Christ, I give this encouragement: get used to it. Jesus told the church of Pergamos, I see you. I know you are surrounded by evil, where Satan dwells. Don’t compromise. Doctrine is crucial. What are you surrounding yourself with?
I like to think of Doctrine as the complete belief system that fills in the gaps of everyday life. There is a standard of living that pleases the Lord. We need to search the scriptures and communicate through prayer with the Lord to show us what exactly that lifestyle is. As I have mentioned before, we all will give an account. Doctrine is vital because there are so many opinions out there today about this and that, Jesus himself in this passage mentions two different doctrines that he despises and does not condone.
Read the Word. Pray over the Word. Pray with agreement of the Word. It is our Bread of Life. “Man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:4 NKJV) Form your Doctrine from His Word, not the opinions of others.
For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. (Hebrews 4:12-13 NKJV)
