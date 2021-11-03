It seems I am always talking about strange weather or unusual happenings, and this week is no exception.
Looking out the window a week or so ago, I noticed purple flowers on the clematis vine and I told Larry Jackmanii was blooming. When he looked out, he said it must be a morning glory vine with purple flowers.
But when I went out to look at it, Jack was indeed blooming. His flowers are big and beautiful, and I hope this doesn’t interfere with spring blooms. A trip around the garden proved no other clematis were blooming except the Comtesse de Bouchaud by the front porch, and this is her time to shine.
The sad part is none of the reblooming daylilies or iris showed up this year. However, just when we’re close to bringing them in for winter, our geraniums on the deck are more beautiful than they were all summer.
Oh well. I stopped questioning strange garden activity long ago.
I recently received an email from a reader who had experienced the same coal oil on sugar medicinal treatment that I had. Since we are both healthy older ladies, obviously we had none of the nasty side effects one would associate with kerosene in your system.
I grew up in central Pennsylvania and she grew up in Texas, so it must have been more widely used than I would ever have imagined. Of course if you tried that today, you’d go directly to jail for child endangerment, and rightly so.
There were some strange homemade remedies back in my day and since my German grandparents raised me; the cures were in practice long before I came along.
We are getting ready for spring and the daffodil bed is ready for the new bulbs. If your spring bulbs have arrived, you can get their bed ready on one of these nice sunny days, but hold off planting for a week or so. If you’re thinking about adding bone meal to your bulbs when you plant them, don’t waste your time or money.
Bone meal is primarily phosphorus, and while it’s very beneficial to flowering plants (remember that middle number on the fertilizer label), healthy 1st-year bulbs already contain everything they need for their 1st season.
If your bulbs need a boost after a year or so, a slow-release fertilizer would help maintain vigorous growth and large flowers. Years ago, adding bone meal when planting spring bulbs was sage advice because it not only contained phosphorus and calcium, it also contained nutrients from the scraps of meat and marrow left attached to the bone.
Nowadays bones are steamed and sterilized before grinding, providing a cleaner product, but their nutritive value is depleted. In addition, the very nature of bone meal tends to attract raccoons, skunks and even dogs that are looking for the bones.
Of course you don’t want anyone to dig up your bulbs, but consider also your dog could eat a bit of a daffodil or tulip bulb that smelled like bones when he dug it up and they are both toxic when ingested. I know that’s a long shot, but my advice is to skip the bone meal.
Everyone knows I like easy-to-grow plants and if you have a large area that could use an evergreen winter blooming shrub, winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) is a good choice. She roots easily making her easy to share, will thrive and get larger every year all on her own with no help from fertilizer or anything other than good soil and sunshine.
She can grow on a trellis or alone as a sprawling shrub and will provide winter interest when nothing else is alive. Keep Jasmine in mind this winter if your garden looks bare.
Another easy-to-grow plant is our dwarf magnolia “Jane.” She is incredibly hardy and produces beautiful light reddish-purple blooms throughout summer and ear1y fall. She grows 10 to 15 feet tall, has a nice natural shape, likes full sun or part shade and is not picky about soil. A good choice if you need a small specimen tree.
Change your furnace filters and have your chimney cleaned before the cold weather arrives. Check your smoke detectors (especially if you have a fireplace) and while you’re at it, why not change the batteries then also.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night and stay safe.
